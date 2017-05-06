Home»Sport»Soccer

RUBY WALSH: Wrong to suggest the top is killing the bottom

Saturday, May 06, 2017
Ruby Walsh

There’s a top and a bottom in every sport, and to suggest the top is killing the bottom in jump racing is, in my opinion, off the mark, writes Ruby Walsh.

Patrick Mullins celebrates after Wicklow Brave, trained by his father Willie, won the Punchestown Champion Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, horse racing

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Saracens defeat a ‘learning curve’ for Munster

A clear case of what a difference a day makes!

'I’m happy with Vroum Vroum Mag and hoping for a big run'

Djakadam gave it his all


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

We put together an election campaign to keep Arsene Wenger in his job next season

West Ham have found some very unlikely allies after their victory over Tottenham

Cork City beat Finn Harps 5-0 making it 12 wins from 12 this season

FAI widens investigation regarding alleged 'irregular betting patterns'

Lifestyle

Album review: Pollinator by Blondie

Album review: Lovely Creatures by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Here's your TV wrap for the week ahead

Scene and heard: The latest entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

    • 1
    • 15
    • 24
    • 31
    • 35
    • 36
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 