World No 1 Dustin Johnson has no distractions ahead of Open

Thursday, July 20, 2017
Carl Markham

World number one Dustin Johnson will have no distractions at Royal Birkdale this week as he seeks to avoid a third successive missed cut.

The American failed to make the weekend at the Memorial Tournament and also for his US Open title defence at Erin Hills last month.

In between those two events his fiancée Paulina Gretzky gave birth to their second child River, a brother for two-year-old Tatum.

Johnson subsequently crashed out of the US Open with a four-over total, missing the cut by three shots.

However, he has arrived in Southport for the Open Championship on his own having left Paulina, the children and influential soon-to-be-father-in-law Wayne Gretzky, the former professional ice hockey star, at home.

“No, they’re not over here. My new son is only five weeks old. He’s at home with mom and he’s doing well. Everybody is happy,” said Johnson.

“It’s been very exciting. It’s a lot of fun. Definitely the second one is easier than the first one (as you are) not quite as nervous when you’re bringing them home from the hospital.

“With FaceTime and the things we’ve got now it’s pretty easy to keep in touch and to kind of feel like you’re almost there.

“I obviously miss the family but it’s part of the job. Even when we’re at home I’m at the golf course all day.”

