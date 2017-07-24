World Cup ambitions spark Darren Randolph move

Ireland international goalkeeper Darren Randolph has admitted his hopes of playing at next year’s World Cup hopes influenced his decision to leave West Ham for Middlesbrough.

Randolph completed his £5m move from West Ham on Saturday after the Londoners signed England No.1 Joe Hart on a season’s loan. With limited opportunities likely at the Hammers, Randolph agreed the move to Boro, becoming Garry Monk’s sixth signing this summer, and joins fellow Ireland international Cyrus Christie as one of the new faces on Teeside. Randolph has agreed a four-year deal in England’s north-east.

“I’ve got hopes and aspirations of playing at the World Cup, and playing games will be key,” said Randolph.

The Bray man is hoping to help inspire Middlesbrough to an immediate return to the Premier League after completing his move to the Championship side at the weekend.

“It’s definitely a Premier League club,” said Randolph after completing his move. “I want to come here and get the club back to where it belongs and be part of something special.”

Meanwhile Manchester City have completed the signing of full-back Danilo from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join up with his new team-mates on their tour of the United States after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical at the Premier League club.

Danilo told mancity.com: “I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City. “There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.”

Danilo, whose move is subject to receiving a work permit, joined LaLiga champions Real Madrid for €31.5m in the summer of 2015 after helping Porto to back-to-back titles in the Portuguese top flight.

City are reported to have paid Real £27m (€30m) for the South American.

The Brazil international made 55 appearances for Real. Danilo could come up against his former side as early as next week as City take on Real in Los Angeles in Wednesday’s pre-season match.

Danilo has predominantly played in the right-back position in the past but it is understood that Guardiola sees the Brazilian playing in a left-back role or that of a holding midfielder.

Left-backs Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov have left City for Istanbul Basaksehir and Roma respectively in the close season, with Kolarov’s deal confirmed at the weekend.

On his position on the pitch, Danilo says he would be happy to play in any position, as long as he is on the pitch.

“I prefer just to play, I don’t have a favourite position,” said Danilo. “He (Guardiola) told me I’m ready and that I can play in several positions, right-back, left-back, midfield. I just hope to help him out as he expects.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull Leipzig say that Naby Keita will not be sold in this transfer window — news that will be a blow to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have been pursuing the Guinean international throughout the transfer window, with three bids rejected.

But Sky Sports News report that Leipzig have already rejected a €70m bid for the midfielder.