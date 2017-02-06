Home»Sport»Soccer

Wily Wexford tighten their grip late on

Monday, February 06, 2017
Brendan Furlong

Wexford 0-14 Limerick 1-8: Wexford delivered a strong second-half performance to see off a strong Limerick challenge in this Division 4 NFL game at Innovaate Wexford Park yesterday.

The visitors had the better of the opening 20 minutes, at the end of which they led 0-5 to 0-2, with three Seamus O’Carroll points, along with efforts from Ger Collins, two, and Jamie Lee, with Ciaran Lyng and P. J. Banville responding for the home side.

But it was Wexford who finished the half strongest kicking four unanswered points after Danny Neville had extended the visitors lead, through Ciaran Lyng, Colm Kehoe, Eoghan Nolan and Banville free to tie the sides 0-6 each at the interval.

Having played against the breeze, Weford opened the second half impressively stretching into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead by the fifty-third minute through points from Eoghan Nolan, Banville free, John Tubritt and a Shane Roche 45, while Ger Collins managed one in between for the visitors.

Wexford looked comfortable until Danny Neville punched a 656th minute goal to leave just the minimum separating the sides, but points from Tiernan Rossiter and a Banville free clinched both points for the home side.

Wexford scorers:

P J Banvile (4f) 0-5; C Lyng (1f) 0-3; E Nolan 0-2; S Roche (45), T Rossiter, C Kehoe, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Limerick:

D Neville 1-1; G Colins (2f) 0-3; J Lee (1f), S O’Carroll 0-2 each.

WEXFORD:

S Roche; B Malone, J Rossiter, M Furlong; E Nolan, J Leacy, T Rossiter; D Waters, C Kehoe; K O’Grady, P Curtis, P J Banville; C Lyng, J Stafford, J Tubritt.

Subs:

J Firman for Curtis (58); N Rossiter for Nolan (67).

LIMERICK:

D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, I Corbett, C Fahy; D Ward, B Fanning; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Subs:

G Noonan for Daly (B.C. 16); B Donovan for Nash (ht);C Sheehan for Ward (43); J Naughton for McSweeney (B.C. 45); P Quinn for Fahy (62);B Lynch for Lee (66).

Referee:

A Kissane (Waterford).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, wexford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork’s Aidan Walsh to bridge three-year gap

Mayo and Kerry must realise their No.1 priority

Laois propose alternative round-robin championship

Q&A - Mark Breheny:‘I still have some targets to fill in my career’


Breaking Stories

Everyone agreed Vincent Aboubakar's sensational goal was worthy of winning AFCON 2017 for Cameroon

Lidl Ladies National Football League round-up

It turns out February 5 is a day of football birthday royalty

Didier Drogba was absolutely baffled by Kurt Zouma's double six-pack in the Chelsea dressing room

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner







 

 