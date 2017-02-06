Wily Wexford tighten their grip late on

Wexford 0-14 Limerick 1-8: Wexford delivered a strong second-half performance to see off a strong Limerick challenge in this Division 4 NFL game at Innovaate Wexford Park yesterday.

The visitors had the better of the opening 20 minutes, at the end of which they led 0-5 to 0-2, with three Seamus O’Carroll points, along with efforts from Ger Collins, two, and Jamie Lee, with Ciaran Lyng and P. J. Banville responding for the home side.

But it was Wexford who finished the half strongest kicking four unanswered points after Danny Neville had extended the visitors lead, through Ciaran Lyng, Colm Kehoe, Eoghan Nolan and Banville free to tie the sides 0-6 each at the interval.

Having played against the breeze, Weford opened the second half impressively stretching into a 0-10 to 0-7 lead by the fifty-third minute through points from Eoghan Nolan, Banville free, John Tubritt and a Shane Roche 45, while Ger Collins managed one in between for the visitors.

Wexford looked comfortable until Danny Neville punched a 656th minute goal to leave just the minimum separating the sides, but points from Tiernan Rossiter and a Banville free clinched both points for the home side.

Wexford scorers:

P J Banvile (4f) 0-5; C Lyng (1f) 0-3; E Nolan 0-2; S Roche (45), T Rossiter, C Kehoe, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Limerick:

D Neville 1-1; G Colins (2f) 0-3; J Lee (1f), S O’Carroll 0-2 each.

WEXFORD:

S Roche; B Malone, J Rossiter, M Furlong; E Nolan, J Leacy, T Rossiter; D Waters, C Kehoe; K O’Grady, P Curtis, P J Banville; C Lyng, J Stafford, J Tubritt.

Subs:

J Firman for Curtis (58); N Rossiter for Nolan (67).

LIMERICK:

D O’Sullivan; D Daly, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, I Corbett, C Fahy; D Ward, B Fanning; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville; S McSweeney, S O’Carroll, J Lee.

Subs:

G Noonan for Daly (B.C. 16); B Donovan for Nash (ht);C Sheehan for Ward (43); J Naughton for McSweeney (B.C. 45); P Quinn for Fahy (62);B Lynch for Lee (66).

Referee:

A Kissane (Waterford).