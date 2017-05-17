Home»Sport»Soccer

KIERAN SHANNON: Why two referees — at least — is better than one for GAA

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Kieran Shannon

Okay, so it’s not going to happen, but imagine for a moment one – just one – The Sunday Game this summer without mention of a referee’s name.

Referees Joe McQuillan, left, and AFL official Mathew Nicholls before the 2015 EirGrid International Rules Test at Croke Park.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gaa, referees

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

At last a format worthy of the All-Ireland hurling championship


Breaking Stories

Manchester City move up to 3rd in the Premier League after beating West Brom

Sharapova retires injured in Rome after failing in French Open wild card bid

Arsenal move closer to Champions League qualification with victory over Sunderland

Reading make Championship play-off final with win over Fulham

Lifestyle

Looking into your eyes for a view of your health

Why a granny might be the perfect au pair

Palestinian writer Raja Shehadeh is reading between the lines

Darina Allen: Busy days at Ballymaloe as Litfest gets underway

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 