Home»Sport»Soccer

EIMEAR RYAN: White relives fairytale finale

Friday, December 29, 2017

This year’s All-Ireland camogie final, in which Julia White played a game-changing cameo, had the quality of an inspirational sports movie.

Cork's Julia White and team-mate Ashling Thompson celebrate after the 2017 All-Ireland Senior Camogie final win. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

julia white
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

‘Fitzgerald will be standing tall when tribunal reports’

State Papers 1987: Thatcher criticised Haughey over lack of terrorist extraditions


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Arsenal to enter contract talks with Jack Wilshere, Wenger reveals

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »