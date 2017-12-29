This year’s All-Ireland camogie final, in which Julia White played a game-changing cameo, had the quality of an inspirational sports movie.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
‘Fitzgerald will be standing tall when tribunal reports’
State Papers 1987: Thatcher criticised Haughey over lack of terrorist extraditions
Breaking Stories
Arsenal to enter contract talks with Jack Wilshere, Wenger reveals
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018
Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year
Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job