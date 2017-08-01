Whiskey Sour tastes sweet for McMahons

The opening day of the 2017 Galway Festival was a stern reminder of the meeting’s all too familiar dismissive treatment of punters, but amongst the torment remains the potential for a fairy-tale, and it transpired in the feature race, the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders’ Handicap.

Popular bookmaker, punter and prominent owner Luke McMahon knows the up and downs of the sport better than most, but the Grade 1-winning owner never had a day quite like this one as he watched his horse, Whiskey Sour, win the feature race with an accomplished ride from a very inexperienced rider – his 19-year-old son Aubrey.

“I just can’t put it into words,” said the winning owner, after the Willie Mullins-trained 16-1 chance raced home clear of the ultra-game Swamp Fox, with the winner’s stablemates, Lagostovegas and Digeanta, in third and fourth.

“I’ve been very lucky with horses, some horses won at Cheltenham, and I’ve won Thyestes Chases, but to see your own son …,” he said, struggling to hide the emotion of the occasion.

“He tries hard, he’s not going to get an outside ride - maybe he will now - but he’s only a young lad, 19, and I think he’s ridden three winners from 10 rides, maybe, so this is just a dream come true.

“And he gave him a peach,” added the proud father.

“He never panicked, saved ground the whole way around the inside, and when he had to come off the rails he did.

“As he said to me going out: ‘I’m riding the fastest horse in the race, I just hope he stays’.”

The four-year-old, formerly with Eddie Lynam, was sent to Mullins to go jumping, and has already been successful on his only outing to date over timber.

“Eddie said to go jumping with him, as he’s a Jeremy and he’d love it, and he felt he was as high as he could go with him,” explained McMahon.

“He ran in the Topaz Mile here last year, and was drawn 18 of 18, and Danny Grant came in and said: ‘I’m not saying he would have won but if I was drawn one to six I definitely would have been in with a shout’.

“As he’s got older and we gelded him, he’s got fitter, and he is staying a lot better.”

There were other options for the four-year-old, including the novice hurdle which opened the card, but McMahon felt he was the right horse to give Aubrey the opportunity: “He’s a fun horse, and an ideal horse for Aubrey to ride, so we thought this was the right race, and it all worked out great.”

McMahon Jnr, whose previous wins came aboard another of his father’s horses, Rio Treasure, had given up race-riding following some abuse aimed at him through social media, but had a change of heart, feeling there was unfinished business.

“He rode a few winners on a little filly we had a couple of years ago, and was enjoying it, but I think he let the social media get to him,” his father explained.

“Years ago, they had to come down to the parade ring to give abuse to riders, but nowadays they can do it via Twitter, or e-mail, or whatever else, and he let it get to him.

“He was only 17, and he decided it wasn’t for him anymore.

“But last year he decided he wanted to pack in his job and give the riding one more go. He has worked hard, is riding out at Willie’s and Gordon’s once a week, and is with jockey coach Warren O’Connor.

“He’s 19 now and hopefully he’ll strengthen up and his technique will get better, and he’ll go on to better things. For now, though, we’ll enjoy the moment.”

McMahon Jnr said: “Everything went so smooth. It was like a dream really.

“Amateurs that ride all their lives dream of winning this race.

“It’s great to even get a ride in a race this. To win it is brilliant and I can’t really believe it’s happened.”

It’s a safe bet McMahon’s colours will adorn the winner’s enclosure following more prestigious races in the future, but it will take something special to match this.