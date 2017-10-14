“Not being hungry enough. Winning one year and being happy with it. Trying to win the second year but not putting everything into it and then you lose and you feel guilty and you correct the wrongs the following year. It’s as simple as that.”

Shane Dowling is explaining Na Piarsaigh’s record of being unable to put Limerick SHC titles back-to-back, those gaps between their 2011, ’13 and ’15 triumphs.

“Other teams have been hungrier. It’s like everything in life: When you’re at the top there is only one place you can go and that’s down and that’s been the case every second year.”

He makes an exception for last year, though. After the All-Ireland crown was annexed, the road turned out to be a taxing one for the group.

“From January ’15 to March ’16, it took a lot out of us.”

After failing to qualify for the county knock-out stages in 2016, Na Piarsaigh were fully expected to be men on a mission this season and so it has proven, at least on paper. In reality, Limerick forward Dowling says it hasn’t been so convincing.

“We played Cappamore just up from intermediate and they’re a young side learning the trade and we would be a good bit ahead of them in terms of development. We played Adare and without making excuses for them we were missing seven of our starting team and were beaten.

“The teams that were there, we would be further down the road. Even though it looked results-wise like we were coming back we weren’t happy with our performances and it was no different in the semi-final against Doon where we were unbelievable for the first 15 minutes and were scrapping over the line for the rest of it.

“I don’t believe in just going to win a match because neither ourselves or Kilmallock know who’s going to win on Sunday but the one thing we do know is that we’re going to put our shoulder to the wheel and give it everything. I don’t know if I’m going to play a good game but I know I’m going to give it everything.”

The Caherdavin club are truly in a golden era at the moment, last year adding county minor and junior and a fifth consecutive U21 championship to the seniors’ Tommy Moore Cup. The 24-year-old is a mite concerned, though.

Thanks to his late neighbour Ger Hoey, Dowling was mascot with St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield when they had All-Ireland success in 1999 but he has seen how the Ennis club fell from that height to being intermediate hurlers 10 years later — “and then they turned into a football club”.

He expands on his point: “You make hay while the sun shines but this conveyor belt people think we have is slowing down. With the exception of this senior team and the U21s over the last number of years, after that it ain’t so good.”

Straight-shooting Dowling cites the U14s not being competitive, the U15s being in a ‘B’ league, the U16s having a disappointing season and the minors being hammered in a county semi-final.

“The current crop of seniors plus those a year or two below us have been exceptional. We have a rule in the club that one senior player is with a team from U6s to U14s and the reason for that is we do know that numbers in the area are down and we have to make use of what we have.

"We might have a group of players the type of which mightn’t grace the club for a very long time so we want to win everything when and while we can.”

One of Na Piarsaigh’s “fallow” years came in 2014 when tomorrow’s opponent’s Kilmallock were four points better than them in the end.

“It was Shane O’Neill and Alan Cunningham’s first year and we were extremely disappointed. There are certain games I’ve have come off the field knowing as a team and as a player that we’ve thrown the kitchen sink at it and there’s nothing more you can do. When you’re not good enough, you’re not good enough and accept you were beaten by the better team. In 2014, we weren’t good enough and that was because of our attitude and it was extremely disappointing.

“We know we have a good team, Kilmallock know we have a good team, the county of Limerick know we have a good team but good teams don’t always win. When you have good hearts and good work ethic you will go a long way and I’m sure Kilmallock have both but we like to think we have it too so then it comes down to luck and we’re hoping we get a bit of that on Sunday.”