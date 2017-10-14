When James McClean scored ‘I even jumped out of my wheelchair’

The picture of Frank Clark was used by Sunderland captain John O’Shea to motivate the team following their relegation last season but a happier image of the pensioner was created in Cardiff on Monday to delight the Irish defender.

Although born and raised in Co Durham, the 74-year-old has taken the Irish team to his heart, travelling to France last year for the Euros, and taking a 10-hour round trip to watch the side’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Wales.

James McClean — a player Frank, his son Peter and grandson Patrick had cheered on at the Stadium of Light — scored the crucial goal to send a sizeable and noisy Irish contingent of fans into raptures.

Of all the magical pictures which emerged amid the post-match celebrations, the one of an emotional Frank in a wheelchair had most impact, battling with the snap of McClean kissing his wife Erin for prominence on Tuesday morning’s newspaper pages.

The last time he appeared in the public domain was last April when his beloved Sunderland lost their relegation fight.

A picture of the crestfallen lifelong fan was beamed around the world and placed in the dressing-room by O’Shea. Many of the Black Cats players had been accused of not caring, a notion afforded credence by Darron Gibson’s comments in recent months, and the Irishman wanted them to see how hurtful the drop was to their loyal fanbase.

“It’s nice to be linked with a different picture now,” said Frank yesterday, still reeling in the afterglow of Monday night’s euphoria.

“We try to follow the Ireland team all over Europe and hopefully the players can now reach Russia next year through the play-offs.”

Speaking about the atmosphere inside the Cardiff City Stadium, Frank said: “There was a special feeling amongst the Irish fans because this team has always performed when they needed a result.

“The fans never gave up on the team and those lucky enough to get tickets got a sense in the build-up that the players were up for this game.

“When the goal went in, the celebrations were some of the best I’ve ever seen in 60 years of attending football matches. I even jumped out of my wheelchair.” Frank isn’t wheelchair bound but the legs don’t possess the strength he once had to attain legendary status in the locality as a referee.

Once the official on Monday shrilled his full-time whistle, jubilation ensued and Frank’s reaction took centre-stage.

“There was a sense of relief and joy,” he said. “I wasn’t taking any notice of the photographers, more interested in celebrating with my son and grandson.

“It was brilliant for the players to come over to us at the end to show their appreciation. There is a brilliant connection between them and the supporters.”

Remarkably, for all his dedication to the cause, Frank has no official Irish connections. His wife has distant relatives but the affinity grew through football reasons, Frank likening Ireland’s plight to that of his local club.

“As Sunderland fans, we’re well used to being underdogs and that’s what appealed to us with Ireland,” said Frank’s son, Peter.

“We don’t support England and rarely are they even discussed in our house. My own son, 13-year-old Patrick, was allowed by the FAI to be the England flag bearer in the 2013 friendly against England in Dublin.

“Our family has always had strong links to Ireland. Whether it as Niall Quinn and Kevin Kilbane at Sunderland, who arranged tickets for us for World Cup qualifier in the Netherlands, and John O’Shea and James McClean at the club in more recent years.

Pictured in middle is Frank Clark. Big Sunderland fan living in Co Durham. Three generations are senior ticket holders.

“We even met Jack Charlton on a plane and he knew our family. My Dad was a miner and lives in a famous mining town of Horden which Jack was very familiar with.”

Like the players, the Clarks will be waiting anxiously for the outcome of Tuesday’s play-off in Switzerland. They weren’t put off travelling to Cardiff by train on Monday and won’t be fazed by any of the cities Ireland must trek to for a spot at the World Cup to be negotiated.

“All the family are season-ticket holders and will continue following the team,” noted Peter. “The game against Sweden at the Euro finals in France was one of the best ever atmospheres but Cardiff was up there too. We were outnumbered by the Welsh fans yet kept singing throughout.”

Tears were shed by those shadowing the team for generations.

Davy Keogh has become a name synonymous with the Ireland team since Euro 1988 for parading his famous “Davy Keogh Says Hello” flag and one of the team’s most staunch supporters rated the occasion as one of the finest he’s sampled.

“There were people of all ages crying at full-time,” he explained.

“Although there was only 3,500 of us penned into one corner of the stadium, the noise created was incredible and the atmosphere better than anything I’d seen for many years.

“The Welsh tried to dampen the atmosphere by not allowing us bring bodhráns into the stadium but we still got the volume going.

“This campaign has belonged to James McClean and he did the business again for us when it was needed. The game was one we needed to win and I was always confident we would do it.

“Wales are a small-sized nation like ourselves and we deserved the victory.”