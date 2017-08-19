Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: What tactics will the chasing pack employ next spring?

Saturday, August 19, 2017
By Michael Moynihan

I’ve already stuck a flag on the Ken Bruen (Galway) versus Raymond Chandler (Waterford) piece, so butt out. Find your own angle.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Ken Bruene, Galway, Raymond Chandler, Waterford, GAA, Hurling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Religion and the GAA in the 21st century


Breaking Stories

Antonio Conte literally laughed off Diego Costa’s midweek comments in his press conference

Lifestyle

Classical Review: Ensemble Marsyas

Album Review: Grizzly Bear - Painted Ruins

The greatest journey: Voyager's mission is coming to an end

Digital distraction: Are smartphones dumbing down students?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 