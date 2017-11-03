Home»Sport»Soccer

What one Irish player would be in your best ever Premier League side?

Friday, November 03, 2017

In a special PaperTalk Extra, the panel select their teams from the past 25 years of Premier League talent.

There are, however, certain stipulations.

No more than three players from any one club and at least one Irish player in every side.

Across Mikie Sheehan, Peter McNamara and Rob McNamara's teams, there are some predictable selections everyone can agree on and others that will raise a few eyebrows.

And the omissions are sure to generate debate among listeners.

The panel also name their favourite player of the Premier League era as well as recalling their most memorable moments from the 25 years of the competition.

