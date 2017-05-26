What happened to Dublin's Leinster champions of 2013?

The team that Dalo built – the team Ger tore down? Some will view it as just that; others will argue it was evolutionary but everyone can be agreed four years is a long time in hurling.

Of the Dublin team that beat Galway in the 2013 Leinster final, only Liam Rushe, Ryan O’Dwyer, and David Treacy are expected to start against the Tribesmen on Sunday.

Gary Maguire

The veteran goalkeeper serves the second of a two-match ban this Sunday for a foul on Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield in the final Division 1A round game, for which he was sent off. His Ballyboden St Enda’s team-mate Conor Dooley is set to take his place.

Niall Corcoran

Aged 34, the Galway native retired from inter-county hurling last November, having made his debut for his adopted county in 2008. However, he made the announcement after it was confirmed he wouldn’t be part of Ger Cunningham’s plans this year.

Paul Schutte

Like his brother Mark although for slightly different reasons (rehabbing injuries, apparently), Schutte, 28, has not made himself available to Cunningham this summer having claimed an All-Ireland Club SHC title with Cuala in March.

Stephen Hiney

The 33-year-old stepped away from Dublin at the end of 2014 before winning an All-Ireland Club SFC medal with Ballyboden last year. Hiney’s career was one of defiance in the face of cruciate injuries, diabetes and an eye difficulty.

Liam Rushe

The Palmerstown man’s third year as captain, his second as sole skipper. Publicly, he has presented a diplomatic front in the wake of several team-mates leaving the panel. Turning 27 next month, this is his ninth senior season.

Michael Carton

The most outspoken against Cunningham, Carton departed the panel just prior to Dublin beating Limerick in their 2015 All-Ireland second round qualifier. Last November, he described the environment in Cunningham’s reign as “toxic”.

Johnny McCaffrey

A captain under Anthony Daly for four seasons, the Lucan Sarsfields stalwart was not included in Cunningham’s 38-man panel for 2017. He has kept silent since.

Joey Boland

It was reported last June the Na Fianna man made himself unavailable to Cunningham due to a lack of game-time.

Conal Keaney

Although he announced his inter-county retirement shortly after the high of Ballyboden’s club success last year, Keaney has questioned why Cunningham has lost or chosen to lose so many experienced players.

Ryan O’Dwyer

A strong advocate of Cunningham who said those no longer part of the set-up should leave their “personal grievances aside” for the betterment of Dublin hurling.

Danny Sutcliffe

An All-Star in 2013, the 25-year-old lined out for New York’s footballers earlier this month. The St Jude’s player removed himself from the Dublin set-up in late 2015. Keaney has reasoned there was a personality clash between him and Cunningham.

David O’Callaghan

A hamstring injury is expected to rule the 33-year-old out of the O’Connor Park clash.

David Treacy

Part of the slimmer Cuala contingent available to Cunningham and should be handed free-taking duties ahead of impressive up-and-comer Donal Burke.

Paul Ryan

It’s understood Ryan wasn’t interested in being part of the squad this season although it’s been mooted management hadn’t figured him in their plans.

Used subs:

Conor McCormack

Never played a competitive game under Cunningham.

Oisín Gough

Expected to form part of the Dublin back six in Tullamore.

Shane Durkin

Has opted out for 2017.

Mark Schutte

The Cuala forward is now part of Jim Gavin’s panel having recently decided not to return to the hurlers following his club’s March triumph.

Simon Lambert

Hit out at Cunningham for the manner in which he was dropped in December 2015 - “I came back from a career-threatening injury in 2013, missed all of 2014 and worked myself back into contention, starting both of the Galway games (in 2015 SHC). The reasons given to me were, in my opinion, disrespectful from where I’ve come from.”

Others no longer part of the panel:

Peter Kelly

Claims to have left the set-up of his own accord but it is believed management had culled him. Accused Cunningham of “eroding down the foundation of a successful squad”.

Alan Nolan

Expressed frustration and disappointment having been cut from the panel in December 2015. In a statement, he articulated: “I’m more annoyed than anything else. I understand that panels change, that’s part of hurling. I’m not the first person to be dropped and I won’t be the last. But having given 10 years of service to the Dublin team, it all to be undone like this is frustrating.”

Daire Plunkett

Dropped for 2017.

Glenn Whelan

Dropped for 2017.

Colm Cronin

Left panel last year.

Alan McCrabbe

Left the panel after Daly stepped down.

Ross O’Carroll

Quit after 2015 league campaign.