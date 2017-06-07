Wexford’s Liam Óg McGovern suffers torn cruciate

Wexford have been dealt a blow ahead of Saturday’s Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny with the news that Liam Óg McGovern is suspected to have torn a cruciate ligament.

McGovern had only returned to competitive action for the county as a substitute against Laois last month having torn the ligament while playing for St Anne’s in a championship game last September.

David Dunne is also a concern for Wexford having damaged his hamstring, while there are concerns about Jack O’Connor, who hurt his ankle in the win over Laois, and was unable to train last week.

Damien Reck is out having damaged ankle ligaments but goalkeeper Mark Fanning is in line to return having missed the provincial quarter-final with a hand injury.

Meanwhile, the Connacht Council have pulled out of the inter-provincial competitions.

The decision was made at a meeting in April and had been anticipated after comments by secretary John Prenty casting doubt on the future of the competitions.

The provincial council have also followed the example of Munster and will restrict their January pre-season competition, the FBD Connacht League, to counties only. It is likely the two other provinces could follow suit as the Sigerson Cup is brought forward in the calendar.

Prenty explained that third-level teams had suffered “fierce hammerings” by counties earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the death has taken place of prominent Kilkenny hurling figure Georgie Leahy.

The James Stephens man was a selector with the Cats at all levels and was also involved in management teams in Laois, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Carlow. The 78-year-old guided his own club to an All-Ireland senior title in 1976 before he did the same with Glenmore in 1991.

“He was one of the greatest servants ever of Kilkenny hurling, and hurling in general,” said county chairman Ned Quinn. ““He was a very, very giving person who earned respect everywhere he went.”