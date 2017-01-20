Wexford snatch victory with late blitz

Wexford 1-17 Dublin 0-17: Three late unanswered points handed Wexford a deserved victory over Dublin in this Walsh Cup game played at Hollymount last night.

The victory achieved in front of almost 3,000 supporters saw the Model County set up a home semi-final with Kilkenny.

Wexford opened the game at a frenetic pace, in what was their first major test under Davy Fitzgerald’s regime, moving into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead inside the opening seven minutes.

leveled at 0-3 each, but the homeside had opened up a 0-8 to 0-5 lead, when Podge Doran struck a magnificent goal following a great Paul Morris crossfield ball after 17 minutes.

The sides continued to trade points with McDonald, Chin and Morris on target for the homeside. Chris Crumm and Niall McMorrow took the credit for Dublin, but Wexford led 1-11 to 0-9 at the interval.

The Dublin defence in particular struggled through the opening half, but they managed to step up on the resumption. After Podge Doran point had extended the homeside’s lead it was Dublin who took the initiative with McMorrow, Crummy and Chris Bennett all on target with points, leaving the sides deadlocked 1-12 to 0-15 after 57 minutes.

As McDonald and Conay once again swapped points the sides were level, 1-14 to 0-17, with four minutes remaning.

Having lost their way for a spell, Wexford still managed to put in a storming finish. A huge Richie Kehoe free put them back in front as Dublin squandered two chances e from long range

With the result still hanging in the balance it was an 80- metre Lee Chin free that left two points separating the sides.

Chin had the final say in additional time with a run and excellent finish to kill off the Dublin challenge.

Wexford:

P Doran 1-2; C McDonald, L Chin (3f) 0-5 each; P Morris 0-3; B Carton, R Kehoe 0-1 each.

Dublin:

N McMorow (2f) 0-6 C Conay, C Crummy, C Bennett (2f) 0-3 each; D Fox (1f) 0-2.

WEXFORD:

M Fanning; W Devereux, L Ryan, J Breen; S Donohue, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe; S Murphy, B Carton; D Reck, D Redmond, C McDonald; P Morris, L Chn, P Doran.

Subs:

E Martin for Reck (34. Inj); R Kehoe for Devereux (43); C Dunbar for Redmond (55); A Nolan for Carton (55); K Foley for Martin (65).

DUBLIN:

C Dooley; P Smyth, S Barret, C Robinson S McGrath, L Rushe,C Crummey; B Quin, C Conay; D Fox, N McMorrow, T Connolly; A Moore, C Bennett, F MacGib.

Subs:

R Dwyer for Moore; C Maher for Fox.

Referee:

P Burke (Kilkenny).