Wenger pays the penalty for ref rant

Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and a £40,000 fine following a misconduct charge from the FA over comments he made about the refereeing of the game against West Brom.

In a separate case, Wenger has also been asked by the governing body to provide his observations on what he said about penalty decisions which went against the Gunners in both their matches over the festive period.

An FA statement last night read: “Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal’s next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000.”

Wenger had been left less than impressed after the 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns on New Year’s Eve, when defender Calum Chambers was penalised by ref Mike Dean for a handball.

Wenger will start his touchline ban for tomorrow’s FA Cup third-round tie as the holders travel to Nottingham Forest before the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea on January 10, as well as next weekend’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Arsenal also conceded another late spot-kick in their Premier League fixture against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, when Eden Hazard went down following a challenge from Hector Bellerin.

The match ended 2-2 after defender Bellerin netted an equaliser in stoppage time.

Wenger was asked about the issue of his controversial comments yesterday:“I maintain what I said in the press conference (after the Chelsea game) — 100%. I have nothing to change in that.“I’ve been in England for 21 years and I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say, I will say it. On that front, nothing will change, never.

“You imagine that I’ve been in the game for 21 years. What I’ve seen and heard in the corridors from people, you might understand that I’m surprised and shocked at having been charged.”

Wenger maintains his claim that the spot-kick awarded against Bellerin was “farcical”, adding: “I respect everybody’s opinion.

“I think it was a yellow card for Hazard. 100% (he dived). I have a right to have my opinion and I respect everybody’s opinion.”

When it was pointed out to Wenger that Jack Wilshere was accused of diving in the same match, the 68-year-old replied: “Maybe he did, but why should that change my opinion on the penalty? It has nothing to do with the penalty.

“You have your opinion and I have my opinion and I’ve been in the game long enough to know that everybody can have a different opinion.”

The FA’s latest enquiry relates in particular to Wenger appearing to suggest in interviews before and after the Chelsea game that there may be a conspiracy against his team. Wenger declined to expand on his comments.

“I have nothing to add to that, I maintain what I said. We can talk and talk and spend time talking about things that aren’t really important in the game,” he added. “We want to see big games with big players on the pitch and you want them to be refereed by top-quality people. I want them to be at their top and I’m quite surprised that’s shocking.”