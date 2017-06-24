Home»Sport»Soccer

Webb: Henry handball was catalyst for VAR

Saturday, June 24, 2017
by Gerry Cox

Thierry Henry’s infamous handball in 2009, which effectively cost Ireland a place at the 2010 World Cup, caused outrage in this country, but also sparked a sense of injustice in one important Englishman, who is now a pioneer of video technology in the United States.

Howard Webb, one of the world’s top referees, was at home in Sheffield watching the game, but knew instantly a miscarriage of justice had taken place and that was enough for him to be convinced that refs needed the help of technology. Now, he is in the US, where he will be responsible for implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in Major League Soccer from August.

He says it was watching that Ireland-France game in Paris that was the catalyst for a change in his own mind.

“My views changed in 2009 when I was watching France v Ireland, when Henry handled the ball and crossed for William Gallas to score. It was the crucial moment in the game and ultimately knocked Ireland out.”

Webb moved to the US in March to begin training video assistants, qualified referees who will sit in the stands to advise the man in the middle.

“VAR will only be used to review four things: Goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity. Our trials have shown it will only affect decisions in one game in three, and will add no more than a minute to any game. And the most important thing is that the referee will still have the final say.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Rovers hammer hapless Drogs

Saints turn to Mauricio Pellegrino

Dundalk find shooting boots as Rosenborg challenge on horizon


Breaking Stories

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Howard Webb warns players they could be punished immediately for diving under video system

Rob Howley urges Lions squad to savour atmosphere around Auckland despite restaurant incident

Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 