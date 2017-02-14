We knew Mayo supporters would stay loyal, insists Stephen Coen

Stephen Coen had little doubt Mayo people would travel in such numbers to support the team in Tralee on Saturday.

Any suggestion that the fallout from Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes’ criticism of some players would impact on the team’s following was dismissed by the sizeable crowd of visiting fans in Austin Stack Park.

“The public are always behind Mayo football and always will be,” said Coen.

“People travel and outnumber home counties everywhere they go. We know the support is great and we appreciate that and that will always be there.”

A defeat to Kerry might have strengthened the spotlight on Mayo after the off-season controversy but Coen insists nobody puts more of an onus on the players to perform than themselves.

“In every game, we’re trying to get two points. We were very unhappy with last week’s performance (against Monaghan) and we didn’t deserve the two points. We’re still not happy with the performance (against Kerry) but two points is as vital for us as it is for anybody in the league.

“We’re not really concerned about outside pressure or what goes on in the media. We’re more concerned about our own pressure, and we do put ourselves under a lot of pressure.

“We did put ourselves under pressure against Kerry and we knew if we performed, we would get two points. We didn’t perform as well as we would have wanted but we got the two points and we’ll move on to the next game.”

Next up for Mayo is Roscommon in Castlebar on Saturday week, and Coen says the team want to put together a winning run. “The maximum we can get now is 12 (points) so there are 10 left and hopefully we can kick on from that. Everybody is in this tournament to win it.”