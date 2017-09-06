Home»Sport»Soccer

We are not finished, insists Martin O’Neill

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Ger McCarthy

Martin O’Neill believes all is not lost despite the Republic of Ireland’s first 2018 World Cup qualifying defeat.

“I thought we played very, very well,” the Republic of Ireland manager stated on RTÉ.

“It was a really, really great effort by the team. We thought we could win it in the second half but they got a little break just after half-time.

“Obviously, we have thrown caution to the wind to try and get something out of the game but it eventually eluded us. But, we are far from beaten. The last two games, we must win. If we can beat Moldova then it sets us up for the final game away to Wales which we will have to win.”

O’Neill’s changes to the starting line-up had the desired effect including David Meyler and Wes Hoolahan who both starred in midfield.

“I thought the whole team played very well in the first half,” commented O’Neill.

“Wes manoeuvred the ball excellently for us. The hour was about as much as he could do. Meyler was excellent as well, really good for us and commanding for us in the middle of the field.

“Obviously, I am disappointed with the result but we are genuinely not finished in this competition.”

Meyler insists Ireland are still in a good position to qualify for Russia.

Meyler, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “We can’t have too many regrets. We poured our heart and soul into the performance and gave it everything.

“We deserved something from the game, probably three points, but we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Ireland still have to play Moldova and then Wales in a potentially crucial final group-stage fixture in October in Cardiff. Meyler added: “We are hugely disappointed but we have been in this situation before, our aim is to win those two games and I believe we will.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

O’Neill points out positives as Ireland tread fine line

Victory in Baku is vital for U21s

Wenger shrugs off Liverpool loss as ‘complete accident’

Walters hopes Lansdowne roar will help lift the gloom


Breaking Stories

We are not finished, insists Martin O'Neill

Here's how each player performed in the Ireland v Serbia game

Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas net doubles as Spain thrash Liechtenstein

Wales boost World Cup hopes with hard-fought triumph in Moldova

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 