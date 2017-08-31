‘We are and will always be thinking of Tony Keady’

Long after they stepped from the field and handed back the maroon shirt, Galway’s celebrated men of ’87 and ’88 continue to look out for one another.

On Monday night, Tony Keady’s team-mates came together at the Loughrea Hotel and agreed upon a course of action which they hope will help Tony’s wife, Margaret, and his four children in the years to come.

It wasn’t an impromptu meeting. Most had been in regular contact since the passing of the two-time All-Ireland winning centre-back as to how they could lend a hand. Even hurlers who wore the maroon in the years subsequent to Keady were anxious to do something. Anything.

On Tuesday, the Tony Keady family fund went live on gofundme.com, a bereavement collection signposted for the future education of the deceased’s four children — Shannon, 16, Anthony, 13, and 11-year old twins Jake and Harry. Or as it is so eloquently put on the fundraising page, to make sure his family is given every chance in life as their dad Tony would have wanted for them.

Pat Malone was midfield on those back-to-back All-Ireland winning teams and Tony’s decision to set up camp in Oranmore meant the pair, as was the case on the field of play, were never too far away from one another. Malone, somewhat poignantly, was the first donor when the fundraising page was activated.

“Tony, as a hurler, was a rogue and the devil. Behind it all, though, there was a second Tony,” says Malone.

“He was a great family man, a great husband, and a great community man. We know his wish would be that his kids get the best in life as he always tried to provide for them.

“We are asking anybody and everybody that if they wish to make a donation to Tony’s kids and help Margaret many years in the future, this is one opportunity they will get.

“It is the Keady family today, it is another family tomorrow. We feel it is worthwhile.”

Around these parts, the sense of loss remains palpable. Galway Bay FM broadcast live from Supermacs in Oranmore on Tuesday evening as part of their build-up to Sunday’s game. The conversation didn’t begin with hurling. It began with Tony.

“He has given so much to this community,” says Malone.

“He was involved up there in Calasanctius. He was everything from a caretaker to a principal to a career guidance counsellor. He was everything to everybody and that is what he wanted to be. He was selfless in giving his time to others.”

The eldest, Shannon, is another fine half-back in the making and wore the number five shirt last Sunday as Galway beat Wexford to secure the All-Ireland U16 camogie title. Indeed, that she started the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork four days after the funeral speaks volumes of the manner in which they were reared.

“They’re an amazing family. I probably witnessed a lot of what they went through in the early days of Tony’s passing. Where they’ve got to today is amazing. It is a credit to Tony and Margaret the way they parented those kids. It is as if the masterplan has them ready to now go along without Tony. It seems he’s armed them and, please God, with the help of all the people here in Oranmore, we’ll help them to get through the tough years ahead.”

Rather fitting is that the number six shirt this Sunday will be occupied by an Oranmore-Maree man and with Niall Burke in contention for the full-forward berth, the likelihood is they’ll have two players marching behind the Artane Band. Fair going for an intermediate club.

Malone, the veteran of four All-Ireland finals, knows there’ll be mixed emotions at GAA HQ.

“Getting to an All-Ireland final is such a special occasion, but Tony’s loss has been a huge dampener. We’re so blessed to have Gearóid McInerney and Niall Burke. It is exciting times for the youth and makes it so much easier to promote the games in our parish.

“Behind it all, however, we are and will always be thinking of Tony. We’ll be thinking of his four kids in Croke Park. There will be a space left vacant in their hearts for Tony. Maybe, there’ll be a seat left vacant too. They and Tony will be foremost in our minds.”

Niall Burke is funded by the club to coach in the three primary schools in the area. Chairman Gerry Rabbitte said there was never a need to extend the remit of the Galway forward to Calasanctius secondary school as Tony always kept the flame burning so brightly there.

Oranmore-Maree are celebrating 50 years since they first joined forces back in 1967 and the club’s golden anniversary has been accentuated by the acquisition of 24 acres which will become their first home — the club is currently renting pitches from the Oranmore and Maree community park associations.

In winters past, with the weather poor and pitches soft, they had no alternative but to take up residence in farmers’ fields illuminated by generator lights.

“This is one of the fastest developing areas in Co Galway. We have 2,200 young people going to school here in the parish. With our new development, we hope to have three pitches and one all-weather pitch. They will serve as our central base,” says Rabbitte.

“It is a brilliant achievement for the club and yet it is only green fields.”

