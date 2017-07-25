Waterford will battle ‘all the way’ to get Tadhg De Burca’s red card rescinded

Waterford will go “all the way” with an appeal against Tadhg de Burca’s red card last Sunday ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork.

In the final stages of their All-Ireland quarter-final win over Wexford last weekend de Burca got a straight red card, presumably for interfering with the faceguard of a Wexford player, but Waterford selector Dan Shanahan yesterday vowed the board will try to get the resultant suspension overturned.

“We’ll appeal,” he said.

“Tadhg plays hard but fair, anyone who follows the game knows that. He’s never pulled a bad stroke on any opponent.

“We feel we owe it to him and to the team to pursue this all the way. Fair dues to Davy (Fitzgerald, Wexford manager), he felt the same after the match and said as much.”

Fitzgerald said after the game: “I really hope [Croke Park] see common sense here. Tadhg De Búrca is not a dirty player. I really, really hope the GAA cut him a break. I think he deserves to play in an All-Ireland semi-final. All of us in Wexford are the same way. I talked to the lads inside and they don’t think he meant it either.”

If intent becomes an issue in the appeal then Waterford may rely on Fitzgerald’s comments to strengthen their case. Waterford will be keen to have de Burca back in their ranks to face Cork, having lost to the Leesiders in the Munster SHC semi-final already this year.

“It’s an All-Ireland semi-final, to some extent it doesn’t matter who you play because there are only good teams left in the championship now,” said Shanahan. “Cork were very good the day we played them in Thurles and they showed that again in the Munster final when they beat Clare, they’re improving all the time.

“It’s our third All-Ireland semi-final in a row so at least we have good experience of Croke Park and the occasion, but it’s a 50-50 game.

“We need all our players available for it and Tadhg is a very important part of our plans. We’ll be hoping the GAA sees sense and allows him the chance to play.”