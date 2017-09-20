Waterford stars in battle with Joe Canning for hurler of the year award

Two of Waterford’s 11 PwC All-Star nominees have been nominated for hurler of the year alongside Joe Canning, one of All-Ireland champions Galway’s 14-strong selection.

Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran’s names with Canning’s will be put to inter-county hurlers to vote on with the winner being announced on the night of the awards in Dublin’s Convention Centre on November 3.

Waterford’s Conor Gleeson, who missed the All-Ireland final through suspension, is shortlisted for the young hurler of the year along with Cork sensation Mark Coleman and the impressive Conor Whelan. Players will also decide that award.

Over half of Munster winners Cork’s team are represented among the honoured 45 — Coleman, Anthony Nash, Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane making the cut.

The Galway team that started the final win over Waterford earlier this month are included except Johnny Glynn, who was drafted into the line-up at the expense of Niall Burke. The 14 total matches their collection of nominees five years ago when they lost out to Kilkenny in the final and is two better than 2015 when they were also defeated by the Cats in September.

Galway have Canning, Whelan, Colm Callanan, Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Adrian Tuohey, David Burke, Johnny Coen, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney and Cathal Mannion on the list.

Waterford’s 11 is two better than last year and the same as their 2015 tally. Barron, Moran and Conor Gleeson are joined by five defenders — Noel Connors, Tadhg de Búrca, Darragh Fives, Conor Gleeson and Philip Mahony, and Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony and Michael Walsh. Moran is included in the forwards, which paves the way for him to collect his second All-Star while Barron and David Burke are likely to be the chosen pairing in midfield. Barron is looking for back-to-back awards as is Austin Gleeson.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary pick up five nods — Pádraic Maher in defence, Brendan Maher in midfield and the McGrath brothers, John and Noel, and Seamus Callanan — in the forwards. There is also acknowledgement of Wexford’s fine season with Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Lee Chin and Conor McDonald on the long list. Kilkenny have two in the form of Cillian Buckley and TJ Reid, while Shane O’Donnell is Clare’s sole inclusion.

Reid and Austin Gleeson are the two of the former hurler of the year winners included. Gleeson, de Búrca, Coen, Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath and Canning have previously collected the young hurler of the year award.

GOALKEEPERS:

Colm Callanan (Galway); Anthony Nash (Cork); Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford).

DEFENDERS:

Damien Cahalane, Mark Coleman, Colm Spillane (Cork); Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, John Hanbury, Pádraig Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Adrian Tuohey (Galway); Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny); Pádraic Maher (Tipperary); Noel Connors, Tadhg de Búrca, Darragh Fives, Conor Gleeson, Philip Mahony (Waterford); Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS:

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork); David Burke, Johnny Coen (Galway); Brendan Maher (Tipperary); Jamie Barron (Waterford); Lee Chin (Wexford).

FORWARDS:

Shane O’Donnell (Clare); Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Conor Lehane (Cork); Joe Canning, Conor Cooney, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion, Conor Whelan (Galway); TJ Reid (Kilkenny); Seamus Callanan, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (Tipperary); Austin Gleeson, Pauric Mahony, Kevin Moran, Michael Walsh (Waterford); Conor McDonald (Wexford).

Hurler of the year nominees:

Joe Canning (Galway); Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran (Waterford).

Young hurler of the year nominees:

Mark Coleman (Cork); Conor Whelan (Galway); Conor Gleeson (Waterford).

Breakdown:

Galway 14, Waterford 11, Cork 8, Tipperary 5, Wexford 4, Kilkenny 2, Clare 1.