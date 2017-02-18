Watch: Templemore win first Harty Cup crown since 1978

Our Lady’s Secondary School, Templemore 2-22 St Colman’s College, Fermoy 1-5: A dominant performance from Our Lady’s Secondary School of Templemore saw them claim the Dr Harty Cup against Fermoy’s St Colman’s College at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

Last year’s beaten finalists bridged a gap going back to 1978 (when Templemore CBS won, prior to amalgamation with the Sisters of Mercy) in emphatic style, with a 1-12 to 0-4 half-time lead as good as deciding the outcome.

Brian McGrath, captain of Tipperary’s All-Ireland minor-winning side last year, scored 1-7, 1-3 from play, but this was a display featuring a number of heroes. Centre-back and captain Paddy Cadell was a colossus, Stevie Nolan and Diarmaid Ryan excelled in midfield and left half-forward Jerry Kelly was peerless.

The first nine minutes brought five unanswered Templemore points and though Colman’s responded with two, it was only brief respite. Andrew Ormonde made it 1-6 to 0-2 with a great goal in the 17th minute after winning Cadell’s clearance and they pushed on impressively, with David O’Shea and Lyndon Fairbrother both getting nice points.

David Lardner, who along with Eoin Roche and Niall O’Leary, was among Colman’s best, opened the second-half scoring but Templemore would score seven points before conceding again.

O’Leary did have a Colman’s goal on 49, but McGrath answered that in kind immediately and Templemore were able to see out the game in style, knowing victory was theirs.

Scorers for Our Lady’s Secondary School: B McGrath (1-7, 2 frees, 1 65), J Kelly (0-5), S Nolan, L Fairbrother (3 frees) (0-4 each), A Ormonde (1-1), D O’Shea (0-1).

Scorers for St Colman’s College: N O’Leary (1-1), D Lenihan (0-3, 2 frees), E Roche, D Lardner (0-1 each).

OUR LADY’S SECONDARY SCHOOL: E Collins (Drom & Inch); S Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), P Campion (Drom & Inch), E Ryan (Loughmore-Castleiney); N Quinlan (JK Brackens), P Cadell (JK Brackens), A O’Meara (Drom & Inch); D Ryan (Clonakenny), S Nolan (Drom & Inch); D O’Shea (JK Brackens), B McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), J Kelly (Borris-Ileigh); A Ormonde (JK Brackens), R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), L Fairbrother (JK Brackens).

Subs: S Doyle (JK Brackens) for McCormack (52), J Ryan (Toomevara) for D Ryan (53), J Gilmartin (Roscrea) for Ormonde (58), G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy) for O’Shea (59), D Byrne (Clonakenny) for S Ryan (60), M Egan-O’Brien (JK Brackens) for

ST COLMAN’S COLLEGE: E Davis (St Catherine’s); E Wallace (St Catherine’s), J O’Leary (Castlelyons), K Neville (St Catherine’s); S McCarthy (Fermoy), N O’Leary (Castlelyons), E Roche (Bride Rovers); S O’Connor (Bride Rovers), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); J Sheehan (Kilworth), B Murphy (Castlelyons), D Lardner (Fermoy); C Ryan (Bride Rovers), B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Creed (Fermoy).

Subs: R O’Sullivan (Fermoy) for Neville (24, injured), G Lardner (Fermoy) for Ryan, R Galvin (St Catherine’s) for Creed (both half-time), J Mehigan (Ballyhooly) for Sheehan (46), F Hickey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for Murphy (60).

Referee: R McGann (Clare).