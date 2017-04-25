Warriors boss hails perfect pro Donncha O'Callaghan

Donncha O’Callaghan has been hailed as one of the most professional rugby players in the world after the 38-year-old former Munster legend signed on for another season in the English Premiership with Worcester Warriors.

O’Callaghan had 17 seasons of professional rugby under his belt with Munster, Ireland, and the British & Irish Lions when he left to join Worcester on a two-year contract in September 2015.

He went on to play in all of Worcester’s Aviva Premiership games in that debut season, his club’s first since promotion to England’s top flight, and has remained an integral part of the Warriors’ set-up, making 19 appearances in the current campaign.

Director of rugby Gary Gold, who made the Corkman captain on his arrival at the club in January, has marvelled at O’Callaghan’s durability.

“Donncha is a phenomenon,” the South African said.

“He must be one of the most professional rugby players in the world and the manner in which he prepares for matches, mentally and physically, is an outstanding example for any young player.

“We are delighted he has agreed to remain with the club.”

O’Callaghan, whose former Munster and Ireland team-mate Peter Stringer is still plying his trade in the Premiership with Sale Sharks in his 40th year, had led Worcester to victories over Saracens, Bristol, and Bath since being made captain and the Corkman said he was encouraged by the potential within the club.

“Our recent form has been reasonably encouraging and that provides us with a decent platform for next season,” he said.

“People often talk about what Warriors can become, but it really is time we started to deliver consistent success on the field. Nothing else is acceptable.

“I believe we have the staff and the squad to compete next season, and I am really excited by the challenge.”

Connacht, meanwhile, have announced the signing of former Ireland U20 and Leinster second row Gavin Thornbury, 23, on a two-year deal, starting this summer.