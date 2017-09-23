Warrenpoint move closer to Cups and Shields double

Warrenpoint moved a step closer to a rare AIG Cups and Shields double when they progressed to today’s Jimmy Bruen Shield decider at Carton House.

All Ireland victory over Castlebar in the GUI’s foursomes competition for mid-handicappers would add to the scratch foursomes Barton Shield crown Warrenpoint retained at the same venue on Thursday.

It would also emulate the same club’s feat achieved in 1987 at Clandeboye Golf Club, when Warrenpoint won four of the five Cups and Shields on offer.

Ulster kingpins Warrenpoint progressed to the final at the expense of Leinster champions Mountrath, from Laois, winning 3.5 to 1.5 thanks to victories from their lead pairings, Rian Carvill and John Murray, Gerard Durkin and Shane Carr, and Hudson McGuffin and Barry Laverty, whose 2&1 win Joe Carroll and Colin Bergin sealed the deal following a 3&2 victory for Mountrath’s Martin Gaughan and Aidan Manicle.

Connacht champions Castlebar brought some cheer to Mayo as they denied Munster pennant holders Ballykisteen the opportunity to win a second All Ireland in the space of a week.

The Tipperary club had tasted glory just last Sunday when they won the GUI Irish Four Ball Championship at nearby Millicent Golf Club but their Jimmy Bruen dreams faded up the road at Carton House yesterday as they went down 3-2 to the westerners.

Hopes had been high as lead pairing Olly Hodges and PJ Carey’s win was followed by another for David Cartlidge and 15-year-old Sean Calvert but Castlebar hit back with points from Paddy Burke and Ray Prendergast and the Kieran Horkan and Colin Dawson pairing.

That meant the outcome rested on the middle match between Castlebar’s Tom Moylett and Mark Corrigan against Alan Murphy and Denis O’Brien and it went to the 19th hole before the Mayo club prevailed.