Warren Gatland: 'I don’t know what planet Sean O’Brien is on'

It has been almost a month since Seán O’Brien questioned Warren Gatland and his coaches for their handling of the Lions’ drawn series with the All Blacks this summer, but the tour’s head coach has finally come out swinging with his case for the defence.

On a day when Gatland was back in his capacity as the Wales head coach, announcing a change in his national team’s selection policy, the New Zealander who led the Lions to unexpected success in his homeland against the world champions spoke of his hurt at comments made by Ireland back-rower O’Brien last month.

The Leinster star, who started all three Tests at openside flanker, criticised Gatland for overtraining the tourists in the build-up to the lost opening Test and singled out attack coach Rob Howley as a weak link, who was usurped by senior backline players Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell in dictating the Lions’ gameplan.

O’Brien, 30, also spoke of his disappointment at this summer’s drawn series and insisted with better management the All Blacks could have been beaten comfortably, 3-0, by the Lions.

In response, Gatland suggested O’Brien was part of a hugely successful tour and if he had any criticism, going public was the not the right way to express it.

“The disappointing thing; I thought Sean’s comments were disrespectful to New Zealand, saying that we should have comfortably won the series 3-0,” said Gatland.

“I don’t know what planet he’s on, but I was on a different tour to him if he thought we should have won comfortably.

“I was disappointed. I have to be honest. It took a bit off the gloss of the Lions tour... If he wanted to say something, then there is a different forum rather than being critical. No-one has ever in the history of the game taken on a tour of that magnitude or difficulty. Did we learn as coaches from that experience? Would we have done some things differently? Of course, we would. That’s part of coaching, part of the experience. If he was going to make some comments, then he could have done so in a different way.”

Gatland also took issue with O’Brien’s critique that Howley’s gameplan had been overridden by Sexton and Farrell.

“It was disappointing highlighting one person. He spoke about Johnny and Owen taking responsibility, which is strange, because as a coach that is what you want. You want to empower your most experienced players, to take ownership, to take responsibility.

“When you coach a young side, you give them a lot of direction, a lot of information. The more experience they get, the more you pull back and allow them to take ownership. They are the guys playing the game on the field.

“Ironically, I see that as a compliment. That’s what good coaching is about, giving players the decision-making responsibility. You want them to take control of moves, tactics, calls, and moves.”

O’Brien’s comments caused a furore, but in a statement, he said he had been taken out of context and had only sought to provide a basis on which the Lions could improve for the tour to South Africa in 2021. Gatland, who also selected O’Brien for his successful tour and series win over Australia in 2013, praised his contribution to the New Zealand tour.

“In fairness to what Seán’s saying, is that some things were taken out of context, people have highlighted the negatives of what he’s said, which is understandable. There’s no doubt Seán O’Brien had a fantastic tour. He played exceptionally well. There’s no doubt about his contribution on the playing field, he was excellent. In the changing room, as a voice, from a leadership point of view, he contributed extremely well. It’s only fair to acknowledge that.”

Gatland, who said he has not spoken to O’Brien since his criticism, believes the Lions deserve more credit for a series draw in New Zealand at the end of a six-week tour which also saw them play all five Super Rugby franchises and the Maori All Blacks.

“It was some achievement. When you think of the quality of the opposition. Previous tours, you could go on a Lions tour and have a midweek game where you know you can back off a little bit and make some changes and the guys can still comfortably win the game. That allows you to recover a little bit, but the quality on this tour was relentless.”