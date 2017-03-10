Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: Wales have issues that haven’t been resolved in a fortnight

Friday, March 10, 2017

The roof will be closed, the ball will be relatively dry and the track will be fast, so we’re in for a rip-roarer in Cardiff, writes Ronan O’Gara.

Tommy O'Donnell executes an unorthodox lift forPeter O'Mahony during thecaptains' run at the PrincipalityStadium.
Tommy O'Donnell executes an unorthodox lift for Peter O'Mahony during the captains' run at the Principality Stadium.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, ireland, 6 nations

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

WATCH: Life as a rugby international - through Conor Murray’s eyes

Shooting from lip days over for Sean O’Brien

Wales will be the litmus test of Ireland’s progress, according to Rory Best

Ireland desperate to stay on Six Nations title tightrope

More in this Section

For Ireland, Wales is a more rigorous examination than England


Breaking Stories

Jurgen Klopp has no plan B for Burnley

WATCH: Celtic fans bid farewell to Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell ahead of funeral

Barcelona fans create minor earthquake celebrating Sergi Roberto’s dramatic winner

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Triple Captain troubles and using the Blank Gameweek to refresh your squad

Lifestyle

Legendary accordion player has been making music for six decades

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Dancing to his own tune

Ask Audrey: Helping you land that white helicopter for the Holy Communion

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 42
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 