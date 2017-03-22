Home»Sport»Soccer

VIDEO: Christians strike late to win thrilling Junior Cup final

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Barry Coughlan

Christian Brothers College Cork grabbed a last minute victory over holders Crescent College Comprehensive in a pulsating Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup final at Musgrave Park today.

CBC Cork 21 Crescent College Comprehensive 19

Crescent struck first with an intercept try from Jack Delaney who also converted the score in the 12th minute.

Christians did strike back with a try from Ronan O’Sullivan before the break and they then went ahead seven minutes into the second half when the fullback also converted a try from Finn MacFhlannchadha.

But the plot continued to thicken and Dara O’Shea grabbed the second try for Crescent to leave two points between the teams and with 15 to play.

It got better for Crescent when substitute Ben Davey danced his way over for a brilliant try that Delaney converted for a 19-14 advantage after 49 minutes.

But Christians responded to win another title with an injury time try from flanker O’Sullivan and the all-important conversion from Coomber.

CBC:  G Coomber, M Buckley, H ORiordan (captain), L Daly, A Leahy, C Whooley, J Moylan, A O’Regan, S Rall, M Donnelly, R Kelleher, M McCarthy, F MacFhlannchadha, R O’Sullivan, C Lavin.

Replacements from: R Shalloe for Whooley (47, injured), J Moylan for O’Connor, B Kahn for MacFhlannchadha (both 50), P O’Hara for Buckley (56), B O’Donnell for O’Regan (61).

CRESCENT:  C Quilligan, G Kelly, T O’Sullivan, S Hurley, D O’Shea, J Delaney, J Connolly (captain), E O’Sullivan, J Skehan-Fitzgerald, J Cross, D Doyle, S Malone, B Scott, J McKeogh, D Rickard.

Replacements: B O’Sullivan for J Cross (37 injured) B Davey for Quilligan (38, injured).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ronan O’Mahony: ‘You want to give Rassie a headache as regards selection’

Dave Foley on his way to club Pau

No hard feelings Joe Schmidt, says Mike Ross

Pat Lam: No pressure on out-half Marnitz Boshoff after death of father


Breaking Stories

Irish Rugby release superb stadium showcase video ahead of RWC bid

Andy Murray set for tests on injured elbow after Miami Open withdrawal

Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris says his future depends on Mauricio Pochettino

Joe Ledley a doubt for Wales against Ireland with wife expecting third child

Lifestyle

Well known Irish faces write letters to their mums for Mother's Day

Thandie Newton gets in Line for top cop drama

Omid Djalili brings his unique comedy style to Ireland

Five Irish people share their favourite poems of all time

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 