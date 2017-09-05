Home»Sport»Soccer

Victory in Baku is vital for U21s

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
John Fallon

In an U21 qualifying group which underdogs Kosovo have taken the early initiative, victory for Ireland in Azerbaijan today (4pm Irish time) is a must for their 2019 European Championship hopes.

Uefa U21 Euro qualifiers

Since Noel King’s side beat the Kosovans 1-0 in March, the newest member of Uefa have completed the double over Norway to sit pretty at the summit of Group Five.

Kosovo visit reigning champions Germany today but Ireland have their own job to do in Baku (4pm Irish time).

Captain Josh Cullen, currently on loan from West Ham to Bolton, feels the squad will improve on their last showing against Kosovo when Azerbaijan, beaten 3-1 by Israel, provide the opposition today.

“We were a new squad back in March playing our first qualifier,” said the midfielder. “Now, we’ve a much better understanding.”

Cullen is delighted to be joined in the squad for the first time by Hammers colleague Declan Rice. The midfielder has already trained with Martin O’Neill’s senior squad back in May at Fota in Cork and played all three of West Ham’s first three Premier League games this season.

“Declan is reaping the rewards for all his hard work,” said Cullen.”

IRELAND (probable): K O’Hara (Manchester United); D Kane (Huddersfield Town), R Sweeney (Bristol Rovers), S Donnellan (West Brom), C Whelan (Liverpool); D Rice (West Ham), J Cullen (Bolton Wanderers); C Ronan (Wolves), R Manning (QPR), R Greco-Cox (QPR); R Curtis (Derry City).


