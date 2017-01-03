Home»Sport»Soccer

Van Gerwen rules the world

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Cian Locke, Darts

Michael van Gerwen completed a remarkable 12 months by claiming his second PDC World Championship title with a stunning 7-3 victory over Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

Michael van Gerwen of The Netherlands clinches victory over Gary Anderson in the PDC World Darts Championships. Picture: Bryn Lennon

The Dutchman was in a league of his own as he came from behind to beat Anderson, who was aiming for a third world crown on the bounce, and claim a 26th title of a remarkable year.

The match, as expected, started at a frantic pace, with the two scoring heavily before Van Gerwen took out 122 in the first leg.

After taking the first set, Van Gerwen let his standards slip in the second and third, missing a succession of doubles, but a run of five successive legs took him into a 3-2 lead.

Van Gerwen’s consistently heavy scoring proved too much for Anderson as he raced further ahead and closed out the match with an 85 checkout, sealing the title with a bullseye.

Anderson maintained a high standard throughout, notching 22 maximums to set a new record for the number of 180s in a single match, but he could not get near the imperious Van Gerwen.

