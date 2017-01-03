Valtteri Bottas poised to replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes

Mercedes are expected to start the new year with a big announcement imminent about who is going to replace retired world champion Nico Rosberg alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The team made clear before the Christmas break that they would have nothing to say before the full return to work today. There is evidence, however, to suggest the decision is all but made.

According to the motorsport.com website, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was at the Mercedes factory at Brackley before Christmas to meet team engineers and try out the cockpit of the 2017 car.

Bottas has raced for Mercedes-powered Williams since his Formula One debut in 2013 and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, a former Williams shareholder, has also been involved with the 27-year-old’s management team.

READ NEXT Van Gerwen rules the world

The Finn is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Rosberg, who quit unexpectedly last month only five days after winning his first title.

Wolff, in his final words to the team before the break, gave no clues but emphasised that Mercedes’ best interests would always come first.

“There has been enough talking, now,” said the Austrian.

Testing starts in Spain next month, ahead of the opening race in Australia on March 26.

Reuters