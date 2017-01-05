Urgent need for someone to stand up for greyhound racing as a whole

Twenty-Sixteen was not a year which will be fondly remember within the greyhound industry, and there has to be a fear that this year will be the same, or worse, unless there is someone within the industry who will stand up for the sport, and help return it to what it once was.

The big news toward the end of last year was Geraldine Larkin’s tenure as CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board coming to an end, and Dr Sean Brady being brought in as an interim CEO for a period unspecified. The last thing this industry needs is uncertainty or somebody to fill a void. I have no idea of Dr Brady’s knowledge of the sport or industry, but have heard positive reports of his ability in his previous positions.

That, of course, is very important, but one of the most pressing requirements right now is for someone to stand up for the sport as a whole.

Towards the end of last year, a number of sponsors, who had been valued, long-term supporters of greyhound racing, were intimidated to such a degree they were no longer able to guarantee their sponsorship.

To deal with this effectively, the onus is on us within the industry to show that the integrity of the sport is right at the top of the agenda, whilst also showing a zero-tolerance approach to welfare breaches.

The world is changing, and greyhound racing is in serious danger of being left behind. It’s happening worldwide, and in Victoria, Australia, which was being put up as a paragon of the sport, they went very close to throwing it all away. We simply cannot allow that to happen here as now, more than ever, there seems to be opposition to greyhound racing. Even those with no specific agenda against the sport are questioning the levels of government funding which it enjoys.

At the Horse Racing Ireland rewards, in December, Minister Michael Creed said he would be looking for an increase of 9% in funding and, being tied to horse racing, greyhound racing would gain to a similar percentage.

While that is a positive, it also leaves the industry under the spotlight to a greater degree.

To have more control of our future, we also need to find a way to become self-sustaining. This year, and every subsequent one, is an opportunity to take a step towards that. It would be arrogant to believe the handouts will last forever. More critically than for many years, this needs to be the start of a positive future for the industry.

Just before the turn of the year trainer Denis Fitzgerald confirmed that grand oldstager Oaklands Paddy was retired. He is unlikely to be known to many outside of the southern tracks, but he was a prolific greyhound, just shy of top-class. In a 78-race career, he was successful 31 times, his final victory coming on what was to prove his final race, on December 12, in Youghal.

He was also runner-up 13 times and third on 21 occasions, meaning he was out of the frame just 13 times in all. It was the late Billy Dunne – a staunch supporter of Youghal track – who was fortunate enough to own this prolific tracker and following Billy’s passing, his widow, Bridie, left the greyhound in training with Fitzgerald.

After aggravating a gracilis, late last month, it was decided to call a halt to his racing career, and he has since gone home, where he will be treated like royalty. We all dream of owning a classic winner, and such dreams go unfulfilled for most, but greyhounds like Oaklands Paddy are also once-in-a-lifetime.

The Red Mills and Tracks Supporters’ Club Unraced Stake, worth €6,000 to the winner, gets the year off to a flying start in Clonmel, and there are eight first-round heats to take place on Sunday night.

Entries are being sought for the the Gain Cup, which is due get underway on January 21 at Curraheen Park and which has a winner’s prize of €4,000.

Racing returns to Youghal tomorrow night, while the first of the year’s cards from this track going live into the betting shops taking place next Monday night.