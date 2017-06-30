Home»Sport»Soccer

PM O'SULLIVAN: Unfamiliar territory as Brian Cody doesn’t know his best team

Friday, June 30, 2017
PM O’Sullivan

While hurling qualifiers easily swerve into a labyrinth, that place of uncertainty and hesitations, Monday’s draw produced straight and narrow terrain, writes PM O’Sullivan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, GAA, hurling, Kilkenny, Brian Cody

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork doff their caps to Mister Economy


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Germany put four past Mexico to ease into Confederations Cup final

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: I will cure his sex addiction by showing photos of women from Carrigaline

Princess Diana's hidden Irish roots

A fine swan and dance: An Irish twist on Swan Lake

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 45
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 