While hurling qualifiers easily swerve into a labyrinth, that place of uncertainty and hesitations, Monday’s draw produced straight and narrow terrain, writes PM O’Sullivan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Cork doff their caps to Mister Economy
Breaking Stories
Germany put four past Mexico to ease into Confederations Cup final
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: I will cure his sex addiction by showing photos of women from Carrigaline
Princess Diana's hidden Irish roots
A fine swan and dance: An Irish twist on Swan Lake
Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt
More From The Irish Examiner