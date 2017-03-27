Unbeaten in 35 but Dublin maintain they're taking it game by game

Dublin 2-29 - Roscommon 0-14: Broken records have increasingly become the theme of Dublin’s existence; from the one that Jim Gavin is increasingly sounding like to the sporting records they continue to smash with their stunning form.

The great Kerry team of the 1930s have now been officially relieved of their 34 not out record though if you thought Dublin manager Gavin might flash a smile about that, you’d be mistaken.

Rewind back to the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry and the camera panning to an emotionless, almost eerie, Gavin on the sideline after Kevin McManamon’s game-changing goal and you can appreciate that he simply doesn’t do sentiment.

In time, he says, his all-conquering Dublin players, who are 35 games unbeaten now, may reflect on their achievements but, sticking rigidly to the script of his four years in charge, he insisted it’s all about the process and taking it game by game.

“That’s always been our philosophy and it ain’t going to change now,” said Gavin. “I can’t control what people talk about, about the team. It (the record) has certainly not been mentioned by the players. It’s always been about the next game. We’ll review this game obviously and see what we can learn from it, and there is some learning from it, that’s for sure. Then we’ll move on to what’s going to be a really competitive game against Monaghan.”

On Saturday night they met a Roscommon side in disarray - they’re the only team in the country without a win in the league - but still turned in a performance for the ages.

And, ironically, in the process of setting the unbeaten record they had historians reaching for the record books to check when 2-29 was last posted in a league game at Croke Park.

Perhaps it was simply the Dublin players aiming for the neat symbolism of a 35-point tally to mark their 35 games unbeaten.

The game was as good as over after 15 minutes when man-of-the-match Paul Flynn fired the opening goal to push them 1-5 to 0-2 up.

Flynn finished up with 1-6 and is building a head of steam after three successive starts following his late return to action.

Gavin typically deflected the praise from Flynn though.

“As a management team, we understand that every player wants to get as much game time as possible,” he said. “That’s why they’re there. Unfortunately, there can only be 15 players on the field at any time. The culture about them is that they understand that, even though they want to play, it’s about the collective. We have more guys to come back too and that puts us in a challenging position to pick a side for next weekend.”

Diarmuid Connolly came on after 44 minutes and kicked a point on his return to county action following club duty with St Vincent’s and became the 54th player to played for Dublin since January 1. The continued absence of James McCarthy is worrying though as the wing-back hasn’t played since tearing a calf muscle against Tyrone six weeks ago. He was named to start but Connolly wore the Ballymun man’s number five jersey when he came on. “James has a heavy cold so at this time of the season you’re not going to expose him to it,” said Gavin. “He should be okay for next weekend.”

McCarthy wasn’t missed as Dublin built on a 1-14 to 0-6 half-time lead with a stunning second-half display and a cracking solo goal from McManamon.

Scorers for Dublin:

P. Flynn (1-6); K. McManamon (1-1); D. Rock (0-2f), B. Brogan, C. McHugh (0-1f), P. Andrews (0-3 each), B. Fenton, N. Scully, C. Reddin (0-2 each); D. Connolly, E. Lowndes, SB Carthy, J. McCaffrey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon:

D. Murtagh (0-3, 1 free); E. Smith, D. Smith, C. Murtagh (0-1f), C. Connolly (0-1f) (0-2 each); S. Killoran, N. Kilroy, G. Patterson (0-1 each).

DUBLIN:

S. Cluxton (c); P. McMahon, M. Fitzsimons, D. Daly; D. Byrne, C. O’Sullivan, E. Lowndes; B. Fenton, C. Reddin; P. Flynn, K. McManamon, N. Scully; D. Rock, P. Andrews, B. Brogan.

Subs:

SB Carthy for Byrne (30), J. McCaffrey for Daly (40), C. McHugh for Rock (40), D. Connolly for Fenton (44), MD Macauley for Reddin (47), P. Mannion for O’Sullivan (50).

ROSCOMMON:

D. O’Malley; D. Murray, J. McManus, N. McInerney; S. McDermott, U. Harney, R. Stack; T. Corcoran, T. O’Rourke; G. Patterson, C. Devaney, E. Smith; D. Smith, D. Murtagh, C. Murtagh (c).

Subs:

C. Compton for Corcoran, S. Killoran for Harney (both h/t); C. Connolly for D. Murtagh, B. Murtagh for McDermott, F. Cregg for D. Smith (all 53); N. Kilroy for C. Murtagh (65).

Referee:

C. Reilly (Meath).