Given that, based on official rating, Fox Norton is superior to Un De Sceaux and a bigger price, it makes sense that he should be the selection in the Boylesports Champion Chase, but the make-up of the race is such, Un De Sceaux is likely to enjoy a solo up front, and that can ensure a fourth consecutive victory in a perfect season.

