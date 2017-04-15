Ulster's Charles Piutau wants chance to get on front foot against Munster

Ulster’s marquee signing Charles Piutau has been a bit of a nomenclature lately as his pack struggle for the type of possession that his dancing feet and flair require.

Playing on the wing of late, the talented All Black has been chasing the ball all over the field to get a piece of the action. If Ulster are to put one over their big southern rivals, then the pack is going to have to show a bit of dog to overcome what will be the usual fired-up Munster pack.

“A lot of games you always have to adjust and sometimes get a lot of ball, and sometimes (like against Cardiff last week) you’re trying to find ways to get involved,” said Piutau who has the crowd rising every time he touches the ball. “I try to make use of whatever opportunity I do get,” said Piutau who just loves to get hold of the ball to exercise his undoubted talents.

He was not only frustrated at not having the opportunity last week in the 24-24 draw against Cardiff, but the team in general not being clinical enough.

“We left a lot of opportunities out there last week. When it comes to these big games, you don’t get many opportunities, so you have to finish them. We’ve been working hard on our structures and stuff this week, but it’s down to our passion and desire to front up and give everything we can, as we know we will be tested.

“We have to look at ourselves and bring our individual parts to the game as a collective. There has been a lift in intensity this week and everyone is more excited and taking on this challenge and preparing as best that we can to put on our best performance come tomorrow.

“There is no use worrying about last week, we understand as a team that we cannot dwell on any other negatives in the past but learn from that and move forward,” said Piutau who will be playing his first game at the Limerick citadel.

“I’ve heard a lot about it, and seen a lot from the TV. It looks like an awesome place to play rugby in, and I’m excited to get the opportunity to play there in a derby game “ I think just the terms of the atmosphere and the crowds at these inter-provincials are unbelievable. You know that wherever you are playing everyone wants to get one-up on their neighbours and stuff. Even on the field, a lot of the guys know each other that are based in Ireland, or play international against each other, so that’s always interesting,” explained the 25-year-old Aucklander who is looking forward to facing his former team-mate Francis Saili.

“Oh definitely!. It’s a great opportunity too see him again. I played a lot with him in New Zealand, and it’s great to see him back from injury to give him a chance. It’ll be nice!”