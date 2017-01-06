Home»Sport»Soccer

Ulster will answer critics, says determined Luke Marshall

Friday, January 06, 2017
Jim Stokes

Ireland centre Luke Marshall is determined to right recent wrongs this evening when a struggling Ulster side travel to Llanelli to face the Guinness PRO12’s in-form side unbeaten in eight games at Parc y Scarlets (7.35pm).

Marshall, who returns alongside fellow internationals Rory Best, Paddy Jackson, Iain Henderson, and Chris Henry is named in a team that shows nine changes from the side that fell so meekly against Leinster last time out.

Paul Marshall continues at number nine in place of the injured Ruan Pienaar, while Louis Ludik is at full-back for the rested Charles Piutau. Ross Kane comes in at tight-head for only his second senior start while Callum Black is at loose.

Marshall, though, is in no doubt that the players will have to hold up their hands and put matters right this evening if they want their season to progress.

“That was a bad loss last week and quite a few people have questioned our heart, so we just have to take it on the chin,” said a fired-up Marshall.

“There is no point lying down, we have to take to use it as a motivating factor because we have to win tonight and in Europe later this month. We have no other choice at this stage.”

Scarlets have also shuffled their side, with Welsh stars Liam Williams and Jonathan Davies returning to a side packed with internationals.

SCARLETS:

J Mcnicholl; L Williams, J Davies, H Parkes, S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; R Evans, K Owens (c), W Kruger, J Ball, T Price, L Rawlins, J Davies, J Barclay.

Replacements:

R Elias, W Jones, Ni Thomas, J Macleod, W Boyde, A Davies, A Thomas, S Hughes.

ULSTER:

L Ludik, A Trimble (c), L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, P Marshall; C Black, R Best, R Kane, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements:

J Andrew, A Warwick, J Simpson, F van der Merwe, P Browne, D Shanahan, B Herron, T Bowe.

Referee:

Marius Mitrea (Italy).

