Ulster U21 semi-finals off as pitches waterlogged

Both of last night’s Eirgrid Ulster U21 semi-finals fell foul to the weather.

Donegal clash with Cavan at Brewster Park in Enniskillen and the meeting of Armagh and Derry at Omagh’s Healy Park were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

The Ulster Council will reschedule the fixtures today.

In Enniskillen, referee Sean Laverty from Antrim inspected the pitch at 7:30pm, which was half an hour before the pencilled in throw-in.

However, heavy rainfall at the Fermanagh venue throughout the day made bouncing the ball impossible and the decision was made to call it off. Patrons who had already paid in were given passes for the rearranged fixtures as they left the ground.

In Omagh, local volunteers tried to clear the playing surface and the throw-in time was delayed 15 minutes to 8.15pm, before Fermanagh official Neil Cullen also postponed the fixture.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal overcame Tyrone last Wednesday in their quarter-final replay on a 0-18 to 1-9 scoreline in Ballybofey, while Cavan hammered Fermanagh 2-19 to 0-4.

Derry enjoyed a 3-10 to 1-11 win over Monaghan and Armagh defeated Down 2-13 to 0-12 in their last eight ties.