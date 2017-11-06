Ulster storm back to overpower Kings

Guinness PRO14: Southern Kings 36 - Ulster 43: Ulster staged a superb second-half fightback to record a 43-36 Guinness PRO14 win over Southern Kings after trailing 22-10 at the break in Port Elizabeth.

The victory moves Ulster up to second place in Conference B, while the Kings remain rooted to the foot of the standings after an eighth successive defeat and they are still searching for a first win of the season. That dismal record looked set to come to an end, though, as the South African side came flying out of the blocks. The hosts led 12-0 just seven minutes in after Berton Klaasen and Yaw Penxe crossed for tries and Oliver Zono added a conversion.

Sean Reidy went over to get Ulster on the board and after Zono kicked a penalty, John Andrew scored Ulster’s second try of the afternoon.

But the Kings hit back immediately as Michael Makase crossed with Zono again converting, earning the hosts a 12-point lead at the interval.

Ulster pulled themselves level with a second try from Andrew and John Cooney converting his own score after 54 minutes.

Klaasen’s second try of the afternoon, converted by Zono, restored the Kings’ lead but it was all Ulster from then on as Andrew Trimble, Clive Ross and Robbie Diack went over with Christian Lealiifano landing all three conversions.

Scorers for Southern Kings:

Tries: Klaasen 2, Penxe 2, Makase. Cons: Zono 3, Coleman. Pens: Zono.

Scorers for Ulster:

Tries: Reidy, Andrew 2, Cooney, Trimble, C. Ross, Diack. Cons: Cooney, Lealiifano 3.

SOUTHERN KINGS:

Penxe, Makase, Klaasen, Vulindlu, Bock, Zono, Van Rooyen, Ferreira, Coetzee, de Klerk, Greeff, de Wee, Ntsila, van Vuuren, Lerm.

Replacements:

Sage for Vulindlu (61), Gouws for Van Rooyen (21), M. Majola for Ferreira (70), Balekile for Coetzee (61), Pupuma for de Klerk (59), Welemu for Greeff (67), D. van Schalkwyk for van Vuuren (67).

ULSTER:

Piutau, Gilroy, Ludik, Cave, Trimble, Lealiifano, Cooney, Warwick, Andrew, Herbst, Treadwell, O’Connor, Rea, Henry, Reidy.

Replacements:

Bowe for Cave (61), Black for Warwick (61), McBurney for Andrew (74), Kane for Herbst (37), Diack for Rea (65), C. Ross for Henry (56).

Referee:

Quinton Immelman (South Africa).