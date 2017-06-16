Ulster rivals Tyrone and Donegal closer than close

The greatest provincial rivalry of this decade has often been damned as excuses for cynicism, over-aggression and downright defensive football.

Yet nothing has come close to Donegal-Tyrone in terms of competitiveness.

Close in proximity, close in familiarity but more than anything else close on the scoreboard, their meetings have been sustaining the first half of the football championship for years when, at least up to this season, there has been nothing worth shouting about.

More of the same is expected in Clones on Sunday.

At this stage, why there hasn’t been yet a draw is something of a mystery when it’s in these counties’ nature never to let the other one too far out of their sights.

Fifteen facts and figures from their five previous Ulster SFC clashes this decade bear that out: