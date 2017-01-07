Ulster pay the penalty for high tackle

A controversial penalty try helped Scarlets to a narrow 16-13 Guinness PRO12 victory over Ulster at a rain-drenched Parc y Scarlets.

Fourth-placed Scarlets’ pursuit of victory was also aided by 11 points from the boot of outside-half Dan Jones.

Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall all returned for Ulster but Ruan Pienaar was injured.

In a match played in steady rain, Ulster took a 13-6 lead into half-time.

Scarlets dominated the early exchanges and should have had a try as early as the fourth minute when Jones charged down a Jackson kick only for the Ulster No.10 to beat his opposite number to the loose ball.

Jones went some way to making up for the missed opportunity as he kicked two penalties after 11 and 14 minutes as Scarlets took a 6-0 lead.

After Jackson kicked his first penalty in the 17th minute, Ulster scored the only try of the half. Following a drive from a line-out the ball went out to centre Stuart McCloskey and he put Stockdale over for a simple try as Scarlets’ defence was nowhere.

The key moment of the match came after 61 minutes when replacement scrum-half Davies went for the try line only to be adjudged to have been high-tackled going for the line.

After TMO Carlo Damasco reviewed the incident, referee Mitrea used the new tackle laws by awarding a penalty try and issuing Reidy a yellow card. Jones converted as Scarlets went into the lead for the first time.

Two minutes later there was more controversy as Jake Ball was also yellow-carded for a high tackle on flanker Clive Ross, but Scarlets held on for the victory.

Scarlets scorers:

Tries: Penalty. Cons: D. Jones. Pens: D. Jones 3.

SCARLETS:

McNicholl, L. Williams, J. Davies, Parkes, S. Evans, D. Jones, G. Davies, R. Evans, Owens, Kruger, Ball, Price, Rawlins, J. Davies, Barclay.

Replacements:

S. Hughes for L. Williams (74), A. Davies for G. Davies (41), W. Jones for R. Evans (69), Elias for Owens (69).

Ulster scorers:

Tries: Stockdale. Cons: P. Jackson. Pens: P. Jackson 2.

ULSTER:

Ludik, Trimble, L. Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale, P. Jackson, P. Marshall, Black, R. Best, Kane, Treadwell, Henderson, C. Ross, Henry, Reidy.

Replacements:

Bowe for Stockdale (74), Shanahan for P. Marshall (53), Warwick for Black (51), Simpson for Kane (58), Browne for Treadwell (62), van der Merwe for C. Ross (74).

Ref:

Marius Mitrea (Italy).

Guinness PRO12:

Gwent D’gons 26 Benetton Treviso 8