Ulster Bank League review: Joe Schmidt’s son ensures bonus point for Terenure

Joe Schmidt’s young son Tim scored the bonus point try for Terenure College as they won their Dublin 6W derby with St. Mary’s College to continue their excellent start.

Terenure moved back to the top of Division 1A following their third bonus point victory, scoring 25 second-half points - including openside Niall Lalor’s third try of the campaign - to overcome their rivals 32-21 at a packed Templeville Road.

A brace of first-half tries from Ben Kilkenny, a nephew of Keith Wood, set Young Munster on their way to a 32-24 bonus point victory over hosts Buccaneers at Dubarry Park.

Former Gonzaga College centre Harry Brennan and Cork-born full-back Eamonn Mills scored two tries each as Lansdowne romped to a 52-12 bonus point success against an injury-hit Dublin University side at College Park.

Goal-kicking scrum half Neil Cronin accumulated more points on his own than an out-of-sorts Clontarf as Garryowen secured a stunning 51-17 win over Dooradoyle. Cronin finished with 26 points - made up of a try, six conversions and three penalties - with recent Munster Academy recruit Liam Coombes touching down twice.

Shannon went top of the Division 1B table after running five tries past Old Wesley to win 34-17 at Donnybrook. Ireland U20 out-half Conor Fitzgerald top-scored with 14 points, including an intercept try. Captain Ian Porter’s kicking haul of 17 points proved crucial in Banbridge’s 42-35 bonus point victory at home to Naas, while backs Richard Reaney (2), Conor Kelly and David Busby shared out the tries in Ballynahinch’s 33-16 triumph over Dolphin in Cork.

Tim Foley kicked 14 points and number 8 Max Ludwig landed the knockout blow - a 78th minute try - as Old Belvedere overhauled UCC to take a 24-23 win at the Mardyke, handing Eddie O’Sullivan his first win as ‘Belvo boss. Munster’s James Hart enjoyed a winning debut with UL Bohemians, scoring a try and kicking 11 points in their impressive 36-13 bonus point dismissal of Ballymena.