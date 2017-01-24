Home»Sport»Soccer

UL open Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with 13-point dismissal of CIT

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
By Eoghan Cormican

University of Limerick: 2-23 ...  Cork Institute of Technology: 0-16

UL opened their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with a comfortable 13-point dismissal of CIT this afternoon.

The visitors enjoyed the backing of a strong breeze in the opening period and started brightly with points from Michael Cahalane, Robbie Hanley and two from the impressive Mikey Kearney. That, however, is as good as it would get for CIT.

Points from John McGrath (free), Kevin Hehir and Tom Morrissey put the hosts 0-6 to 0-4 in front and there followed two goals in the space of half a minute. Stephen Bennett finished the first and when the ensuing puck-out went awry, John McGrath buried from close range.

READ NEXT John Muldoon rues losing out on glamour Thomond Park visit

The game was as good as over at half-time, with Brian Lohan’s UL 2-13 to 0-9 in front.

Tipperary’s McGrath would finish with 1-8 to his name and could have had another goal or two but for a couple of excellent saves from CIT ‘keeper Patrick Collins.

Mikey Kearney was their star player, the Waterford hurler clipping 11 points and although all but one were from the placed ball, he won a number of the frees himself.

Scorers for UL: J McGrath (1-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 ’65); S Bennett (1-1); K Hehir (0-4); B Heffernan, T Kelly (0-2 each); A McGuane, T Morrissey, G Hegarty, J Forde, R Lynch, B Nash (0-1 each).

Scorers for CIT: M Kearney (0-11, 0-9 frees, 0-1 ’65); M Cahalane (0-2); R Hanley, T O’Connor, A Coffey (0-1 each).

UL: D McCarthy (Limerick); M Casey (Limerick), B Troy (Kilkenny), L O’Connor (Clare); B Heffernan (Tipperary), J Forde (Tipperary), D Fitzgerald (Clare); A McGuane (Clare), T Kelly (Clare); T Morrissey (Limerick), G Hegarty (Limerick), K Hehir (Clare); J McGrath (Tipperary), M Mullins (Galway), S Bennett (Waterford);

Subs: B Nash (Limerick) for Morrissey (41 mins); R Lynch (Limerick) for Mullins (49); L Lyons for Kelly (53); B Duggan for Hegarty (53).

CIT: P Collins (Cork); B Lyons (Kerry), D Fanning (Limerick), E Healy (Cork); J Good (Cork), C O’Neill (Cork), D Noonan (Cork); J Buckley (Kerry), R Hanley (Limerick); T O’Connor (Cork), M Kearney (Waterford), C Kingston (Cork); M Cahalane (Cork), C Keane (Cork), A Coffey (Tipperary).

Subs: D Hartnett (Laois) for Lyons (23 mins); J O’Neill (Cork) for Buckley (26); S Walsh (Cork) for Hanley (HT, inj); A Keating (Cork) for Kingston (48); A Fenton (Cork) for O’Connor (48)

Referee: A Kelly (Galway).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT John Muldoon rues losing out on glamour Thomond Park visit

KEYWORDS Fitzgibbon Cup

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Jonny Cooper in the dark over looming suspension

Donnchadh Walsh: Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy back for 2017

Munster Council advise Clare the show must go on

Today’s Fitzgibbon Cup previews


Breaking Stories

Rory McIlroy hoping to return from injury a month before the Masters

Tiger Woods concerned over busy schedule in preparation for full-time return

Repositioning of Paul Murphy and Walter Walsh potentially pivotal to Kilkenny

JJ Hanrahan coming home to Munster

Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 