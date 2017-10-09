UCD Marian maintain unbeaten record

UCD Marian are the only unbeaten side in the Men’s Super League following their impressive 78-72 away win over champions Templeogue.

The students trailed 41-36 at the break but stormed out in the second half with Conor Meany and American Mike Garrow leading by example.

Meany said: “We had to dig deep as Templeogue are a very good side but there is a hunger in our squad that makes us a difficult unit to break down.”

Belfast Star’s winning streak was ended as Griffith College Swords Thunder prevailed 65-58 in a surprisingly low scoring game at the Alsaa.

The Northerners led 38-34 at the break and with Conor Quinn dictating at that point, they looked set to clinch a victory. In a rip-roaring second half, American Justin Goldsborough found his shooting range with a 20-point tally that ensured the points for Swords.

UCC Demons continued wtheir winning ways when easily disposing of basement side Maree 93-70. Demons player-coach Colin O’Reilly was rested with a leg injury but Carleton Cuffe and the returning Adrian O’Sullivan ensured the Cork outfit were always in control.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors had a stern test from Moycullen before eventually finding their shooting range to win 73-70. The Warriors commanded a 12-point interval lead but Moycullen refused to wilt and the Kerry side had to rely on a Darren O’Sullivan buzzer beater to secure the points. Warriors’ coach Mark Bernsen said: “We are not firing right now and the only positive is that we are managing to grind out wins but I do know our recent performances will not suffice against the elite sides.”

Fresh from their win over Templeogue, Eanna took another Dublin scalp when disposing of DCU Saints 95-75 — Tamron Manning finished with a game-high 31 points.

In the Women’s Super League, Singleton’s Super League champions Liffey Celtics got their campaign off to a winning start when defeating NUIG Mystics 63-52.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell were involved in a hard-fought game against Portlaoise Panthers before eventually winning 58-47.

In the big game of the weekend, UCC Glanmire defeated Killester 77-62 at the Mardyke Arena yesterday. The sides were level at 38 points each at the interval but when Glanmire increased their intensity in defence the Dublin outfit had few answers.

The sides will next meet in a National Cup quarter-final in Clontarf before Christmas.