UCC Demons’ blow as Kyle Hosford ruled out for rest of the season

UCC Demons will be without star point guard Kyle Hosford for the remainder of the season. Hosford, one of the outstanding point guards in the league over the last three years, will undergo surgery to resolve a knee problem.

It is another huge blow to Demons who have struggled throughout the season to match the form of previous campaigns. Next on the agenda is a tie with Cup finalists Griffith Swords Thunder whose coach David Baker is keen to avenge their early season reversal. Baker said: “Demons are the only team that have blitzed us this season. We will be doing everything to make sure there is no repeat of that dismal performance.”

Pyrobel Killester, fresh from their sensational Cup semi-final win over UCD Marian, travel west to play a Moycullen side still licking their wounds after defeat to Swords in the last four. UCD Marian also suffered a traumatic cup semi-final exit and coach Ionanis Liapakis hopes to bounce back with a home win against Belfast Star.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are packing the Tralee Sports complex and another capacity attendance will be at Kerry venue tomorrow for their clash against Kubs. It has been a relatively good season for the Warriors as coach Mark Bernsen looks forward to another carnival atmosphere. He said: “We have had great nights and hopefully it continues as losing any more games is not an option.”

Meanwhile in the Women’s Super League leaders, Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire are at home on Sunday to Portlaoise Panthers at the Mardyke Arena. The home side’s American, Chantelle Alford, is a doubt with a knee injury that restricted her role in their Cup win against Brunell. Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell are seriously in need of wins for the second half of the campaign and have a tricky home game on Sunday when they host the inform Liffey Celtics. It has been a tough season for coach Francis O’Sullivan and his Canadian ace Kaylee Kilpatrick will need to find her best form if they have any chance of avoiding relegation. DCU Mercy should get back to winning ways when they entertain Meteors.