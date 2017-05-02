U17 stars step up for Cork minors’ semi clash

The Cork minor hurling side for tomorrow night’s Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final play-off against Waterford includes three members of the side which won provincial U17 honours last week.

Twin brothers Eoin and Brian Roche are selected at corner-back and wing-forward, respectively, while Daire Connery, captain of the U17 side, is at midfield for the take which starts at 7pm tomorrow.

Tonight, the semi-finals of the Munster U17FC semi-finals take place. Kerry host Tipperary at Austin Stack Park while

Cork host Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).

Meanwhile, Cork claimed the Munster minor ladies football title with a 6-11 to 1-10 win over Kerry at Dr Crokes’ grounds yesterday. Saoirse Noonan had a hat-trick of goals inside 13 minutes, including two penalties, and Rachel Murphy also netted as they led 4-4 to 1-5 at half-time, Emma Dineen with the Kerry goal. Laura O’Mahony goaled in the second half before Noonan raised her fourth and Cork’s sixth green flag.

CORK (MH v Waterford):

G Collins (Ballinhassig); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), E Roche (Bride Rovers); R Howell (Douglas), J Keating (Kildorrery), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), D Lenihan (Ballyhooly); C Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Roche (Bride Rovers); E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh), R Downey (Glen Rovers), B Turnbull (Douglas). Subs: I Butler (Kildorrery), J O’Callaghan (Charleville), R Sheehan (Mallow), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), B Murphy (Castlelyons), B Buckley (Dromina), J Geary (Newtownshandrum), D Hanlon (Blarney).

CORK (U17F v Limerick):

C Lankford (Killavullen); J Corcoran (Nemo Rangers), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), E Murray (Dohenys), D Lardner (Fermoy), G Lardner (Fermoy), A Coleman (Nemo Rangers); M Keane (Mitchelstown), N O’Sullivan (Adrigole); F Herlihy (Dohenys), B Murphy (Na Piarsaigh), J Murphy (Éire Óg); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), C McMahon (Kilshannig), R Dalton (Nemo Rangers). Subs: S Masterson (Glanworth), J Kelleher (Glanmire), K Murphy (Glanmire), A Hennessy (St Michael’s), L Twohig (Aghinagh), C Crowley (Glanmire), C Russell (Douglas), E Lehane (Canovee), S Desmond (Clondrohid).

KERRY (U17F v Tipperary):

D Uosis (Dingle); G Lyne (Annascaul), D Casey (Austin Stacks), F Barry (Na Gaeil); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), E Horan (Scartaglen), T Devane (Dingle); S O’Connell (Cordal), F Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht); D Casey (Glenbeigh/Glencar), D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), M Kelleher (John Mitchels); B Keane (Listry), M Slattery (Austin Stacks), S Keane (Listowel Emmets). Subs: B Lonergan (Ballymacelligott), D McMahon (Austin Stacks), D Cleary (Laune Rangers), M Devlin (Legion), M Fitzgerald (St Mary’s), S Doherty (Glenflesk), D Looney (Legion), D Shanahan (Castleisland Desmonds), D O’Connor (Laune Rangers).

LIMERICK (U17F v Cork):

C Walsh (St Senan’s); M Murphy (St Kieran’s), E Burke (St Kieran’s), J Garvey (Mungret/St Paul’s); M Quinn (Galbally), A Kiely (Claughaun), J Cummins (Galbally); B Coleman (Rathkeale), L Kennedy (St Kieran’s); A Lacey (Knockaderry), R O’Brien (Fr Caseys), M Togher Clancy (Claughaun); A Kelly (St Patrick’s), M Lucey (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), J O’Connor (Rathkeale). Subs: M White (Rathkeale), J Kenny (Feohanagh/Castlemahon), M Ryan (Dromcollogher/Broadford), O Brennan (Newcastle West), S Clancy (Galtee Gaels), L Wilson (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), J Leahy (Na Piarsaigh), D Ahearne (Mungret/St Paul’s).