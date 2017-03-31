Tyrone make three changes for Kerry clash

There are three changes in personnel on the Tyrone team for Sunday’s final Allianz FL Division 1 game with Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney (2pm).

Mickey Harte’s side, currently in fourth place in the table, must beat the Kingdom and hope that Mayo beat Donegal and Dublin overcome Monaghan if a place in the final is to be achieved.

The Red Hands are without Matthew Donnelly, who is suspended following an incident with Aidan O’Shea at the end of last week’s game against Mayo, while full-back Ronan McNamee sustained a broken bone in his hand in that match.

Pádraig McNulty comes into midfield alongside Colm Cavanagh as Donnelly’s replacement, while Peter Harte drops from wing-forward to wing-back as part of the reshuffle to cover the loss of McNamee.

Conal McCann, younger brother of wing-back Tiernan, is named at number 10. In addition, the policy of goalkeeper rotation continues, with Michael O’Neill replacing Niall Morgan.

TG4 will have live coverage of the Division 1 football clash between Monaghan and Dublin, which starts at 2pm.

This will be followed by the hurling quarter-final between Galway and Waterford at 4pm and the station will then have delayed coverage of the hurling quarter-final between Kilkenny and Wexford.

TYRONE (FL v Kerry):

M O’Neill (Clonoe); A McCrory (Errigal Ciarán), P Hampsey (Coalisland), C McCarron (Dromore); T McCann (Killyclogher), R McNabb (Dromore), P Harte (Errigal Ciarán); C Cavanagh (Moy), P McNulty (Dungannon); C McCann (Killyclogher), N Sludden (Dromore), K McGeary (Pomeroy); M Bradley (Killyclogher), S Cavanagh (Moy), D McCurry (Edendork). Subs: N Morgan (Edendork), L Brennan (Trillick), R Brennan (Trillick), F Burns (Pomeroy), D McClure (Clonoe), HP McGeary (Pomeroy), J McMahon (Omagh), C McShane (ER O’Neills), C Meyler (Omagh), D Mulgrew (Ardboe), J Monroe (Carrickmore), R McHugh (Aghyaran).