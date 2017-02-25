Home»Sport»Soccer

Tyrone chairperson insists board backing Mickey Harte

Saturday, February 25, 2017
Francis Mooney and Jackie Cahill

Tyrone chairperson Roisin Jordan has insisted the county executive is fully behind Mickey Harte and his team, and fully supportive of their efforts to win a first All-Ireland title since 2008.

Jordan was responding to accusations of penny-pinching made by an unnamed senior footballer.

Earlier this week, a Tyrone player claimed that difficulties over funding from the county board is hurting morale within the camp and affecting the team’s chances of winning the Sam Maguire Cup.

Jordan yesterday insisted that financial backing provided by sponsors is properly used in supporting GAA activities within the county.

“In terms of finance, Tyrone are highly fortunate to have generous backers in the form of corporate sponsors and Club Tyrone,” she said in a statement.

“It is incumbent upon Tyrone GAA to ensure their investment is properly applied to GAA purposes. Let there be no doubt that everyone within Tyrone GAA are fully behind Mickey Harte and his County team.”

Meanwhile, Cork manager Peadar Healy has shuffled his pack ahead of tomorrow’s Allianz NFL Division 2 clash with Fermanagh.

Stephen Cronin is in for Conor Dorman at wing-back, Aidan Walsh switches to midfield and Ian Maguire is dropped to the bench.

Brian O’Driscoll, Luke Connolly and John O’Rourke make up a revamped half-forward line, with Sean Powter and Mark Collins losing out.

Colm O’Neill is named among the subs as Niall Coakley and Peter Kelleher come in to join captain Paul Kerrigan in the full-forward line.

Former footballer of the year James O’Donoghue is back in the Kerry team and replaces Killarney Legion clubmate Conor Keane for the Division 1 game with Monaghan.

ARMAGH (SF v Longford):

M McNiece; M Shields, C Vernon, P Hughes; B Donaghy, N Rowland, A McKay; S Sheridan, B Crealey; R Grugan, O O’Neill, N Grimley; A Duffy, S Campbell, O Mac Íomhair.

CAVAN (SF v Tyrone):

J Farrelly, F Reilly, P Faulkner, K Brady; C Beady, M Reilly, R Dunne; K Clarke, T Corr; D McVeety, N Clerkin, G Smith; N McDermott, G McKiernan, S Johnston.

CLARE (SF v Galway):

Joe Hayes; D Ruan, K Harnett, M McMahon; L Markham, G Kelly, John Hayes; C Russell, C O’Connor; C O’Dea, K Sexton, S Brennan; E Cleary, D Tubridy, J Malone.

CORK (SF v Fermanagh):

R Price; J McLoughlin, T Clancy, K Crowley; T Clancy, J Loughrey, S Cronin; A Walsh, R Deane; B O’Driscoll, L Connolly, J O’Rourke; N Coakley, P Kelleher, P Kerrigan.

KERRY (SF v Monaghan):

B Kealy; S Enright, M Griffin, K Young; T Morley, P Crowley, R Shanahan; D Moran, J Barry; J Lyne, P Murphy, A.N. Other; J Savage, P Geaney, J O’Donoghue.

KILDARE (SF V Derry):

M Donnellan; M O’Grady, D Hyland, O Lyons; J Byrne, E Doyle, K Cribbin; K Feely, T Moolick; F Conway, N Kelly, P Cribbin; N Flynn, D Flynn, B McCormack.

LAOIS (SF v Tipperary):

G Brody; D Strong, D Booth, J Kelly; S Attride, C Begley, E Buggie; D Luttrell, S Ramsbottom; D O’Reilly, D Conway, N Donoher; J O’Loughlin, D Kingston, P Kingston.

LIMERICK (SF v Carlow):

D O’Sullivan; G Noonan, J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White, C Fahy, B Fanning; D Treacy, I Corbett; B Donovan, C Sheehan, S O’Carroll; G Collins, D Neville, J Lee.

MAYO (SF v Roscommon):

D Clarke; D Newcombe, K Higgins, P Durcan; S Coen, C Boyle, D Drake; D Vaughan, J Gibbons; F Boland, K McLoughlin, D O’Connor; A Moran, C O’Connor, J Doherty.

MEATH (SF v Down):

P O’Rourke; D Keogan, C McGill, R O’Coileain; W Carry, B Power, S McEntee; B Menton, J Toher; A Forde, C O’Sullivan, C O’Brien; G Reilly, B Sheridan, D Lenihan.

MONAGHAN (SF v Kerry):

R Beggan, F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; K Duffy, N McAdam, C Walshe; D Hughes, K Hughes; K O’Connell, S Carey, G Doogan; C McCarthy, T Kerr, C McManus.

ROSCOMMON (SF v Mayo):

C Lavin; D Murray, S Mullooly, N McInerney; R Stack, S McDermott, J McManus; S Killoran, T O’Rourke; F Cregg, C Murtagh, E Smith; D Smith, T Corcoran, C Devaney.

SLIGO (SF v Antrim):

A Devaney; R Donovan, K McDonnell, N Gaughan; E McHugh, N Ewing, G O’Kelly-Lynch; P O’Connor, A McIntyre; C Davey, M Breheny, J Kelly; K Cawley, A Marren, N Murphy.

TIPPERARY (SF v Laois):

E Comerford; A Campbell, P Codd, W Connors; K Fahey, R Kiely, J Feehan; A Moloney, M Dunne; J Keane, L McGrath, B Fox; C Sweeney, M Quinlivan, P Austin.

WATERFORD (SF v Wexford):

S Enright; B Looby, T O’Gorman, Tadhg Ó hUallacháin; J McGrath, S Prendergast, R O’Ceallaigh; T Prendergast, M Curry; M O’Halloran, P Whyte, C Murray; D Breathnach, J Veale, P Hurney.

KEYWORDS football, gaa, tyrone

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

