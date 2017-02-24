Tyrone boss Mickey Harte opts to start without Matthew Donnelly against Cavan

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has opted not to start Matthew Donnelly for Tyrone’s Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Cavan in Healy Park (2.30pm), despite the 2015 All-Star being cleared to play following a concussion protocol.

Donnelly missed the draw with Dublin due to a bang to the head he suffered in the opening day win over Roscommon, but isn’t one of the two changes to the Red Hands’ side.

The goalkeeping rotation policy continues, with Mickey O’Neill replacing Niall Morgan, while Ronan O’Neill is in at corner-forward for Mark Bradley, sent off against Dublin. Seán Cavanagh joins Donnelly on the subs’ bench.

Derry, who face Kildare in Celtic Park in Division 2 following a heavy defeat to Meath last time out, have made two changes. Conor McLarnon replaces Ben McKinless in goal, while Oisín Duffin comes into the half-back line for Ronan Murphy.

Meanwhile, Seán Power has been reappointed as Waterford U21 hurling manager. The Mount Sion man guided the Déise to their first All-Ireland title in 24 years last September, storming to victory against Galway at Semple Stadium and scoring 15-82 over four championship matches.

Power retains the same backroom team as last year consisting of selectors Paul Flynn, Eoin Kelly and Kieran O’Gorman.

The holders open the defence of their Munster and All Ireland crowns with a home semi final against Cork on July 13. Tom Flynn has been installed as under 21 football boss ahead of next month’s provincial semi-final against Clare or Kerry. Waterford will vote in favour of Paraic Duffy’s proposed changes to the All Ireland SFC at this weekend’s Congress in Croke Park.

The county board have also indicated that they will support the motion to play both All-Ireland football and hurling finals in August and to implement extra time instead of replays for all championship games apart from All Ireland finals and provincial finals.

TYRONE (FL v Cavan): M O’Neill; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, J McMahon, A McCrory; C Cavanagh, D McClure; C Meyler, N Sludden, P Harte; D McCurry, C McShane, R O’Neill.

DERRY (FL v Kildare): C McLarnon; N Keenan, C Nevin, P Hagan; N Forester, O Duffin, M McEvoy; J Kielt, C McAtamney; E Lynn, E McGuckin, C McWilliams; D Tallon, N Loughlin, B Heron.