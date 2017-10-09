Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: Trying to decode the Dublin puzzle

Monday, October 09, 2017

So now we know the true secret to the Dubs’ success, writes Michael Moynihan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

footballgaadublin
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

What if Irish stars decided to take a knee?


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Michael O'Neill brushes aside seeding blow as N. Ireland head to play-offs

Here's how all of today's World Cup Qualifiers finished

Small Scotland have a genetic disadvantage, says Gordon Strachan

Chris Brunt own goal condemns N. Ireland to Norway defeat

Lifestyle

Don't worry, Stefanie Preissner will help you understand millennials

A few ideas on battling aging

Dublin Theatre Festival reviews

Album review: Liam Gallagher - As You Were

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 07, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 43
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »