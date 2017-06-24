Home»Sport»Soccer

LARRY RYAN: Trust in the tanking process

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Trust the process. It’s part of the default lingo every gaffer in sport has their players recite.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The enduring mystery of the hype game


Breaking Stories

Padraig Harrington in running for Travelers Championship

Howard Webb warns players they could be punished immediately for diving under video system

Rob Howley urges Lions squad to savour atmosphere around Auckland despite restaurant incident

Cork win again. Here’s how tonight’s Airtricity League games finished

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 